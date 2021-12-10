SEGA has officially announced Sonic Frontiers, the new Sonic the Hedgehog video game, at The Game Awards 2021 with a new trailer offering the first real look at the upcoming action-adventure title. Sonic Frontiers had previously been announced as an untitled video game earlier this year, but now there is some very interesting new data for fans. It is an open-zone inspired gaming experience, and will launch in late 2022.

As Sonic Frontiers was officially announced, it is known to be being developed by members of SEGA’s Sonic Team Japan, led by director Morio Kishimoto and producer Sachiko Kawamura. In addition, and of special interest to fans of the Sonic the Hedgehog comics, Ian Flynn has created an original plot for the video game. Apparently, the title will have Sonic fighting in a kind of open world called Starfall Islands, which is a novelty in the franchise.

Sonic Frontiers Officially Announced With Amazing Trailer

Sonic Frontiers appears to be a breakthrough for the franchise, and aims to provide an evolved gaming experience that longtime Sonic fans and action adventure enthusiasts can enjoy alike. As stated by Takashi Iizuka, Creative Director of Sonic Team USA, the Sonic Team Japan effort has created an entirely new style of play for Sonic the Hedgehog, in which players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with speed and skill. Sonic features.

Now that Sonic Frontiers has been officially announced, fans can expect from this game a lots of twists and turns around every corner.