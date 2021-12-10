The open world comes to Sonic games.

It’s been a while since Sonic was confirmed to have a new game in 2022, this being a very rumored title and that raised quite a lot of expectation among fans, since, far from wanting to re-release a game yes or yes on the hedgehog anniversary, as happened in 2006, SEGA decided to take their time to develop the title.

And it seems that, at least in appearance, this sacrifice has paid off, since during The Game Awards we got our first look at sonic frontiers, the new hedgehog title that will be released intergenerationally on consoles and PC and that has shown what appears to be an open world Sonic game. You can see the trailer in question below:

It should be noted that, although it may not seem like it, This trailer solves several doubts from Sonic players and fans, which have been present practically since the announcement of the title. First, the title finally it will be called Sonic Frontiers instead of Sonic Rangers, this being the name that was speculated due to the game files that were found.

On the other hand , Playable character confirmed to be Modern Sonic instead of the Sonic Classic because, after the success of Sonic Mania, many speculated about the return of the original design of the mascot of SEGA. However, those green eyes make clear the kind of Sonic will control.

Sonic returns in what appears to be an open world

Likewise, in the absence of confirming new information about the story, in the title we will have to go through an open world very similar to that of other games like the one in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where nature and ancient ruins make up this world. However, unlike the aforementioned game, Sonic will have to face gigantic enemies, of which we have already been able to see one that serves as the closing of the trailer.

Having said all this, it should be noted that there are few details that we know of the game beyond its launch window, having confirmed that Sonic Frontiers will arrive in the holidays of 2022, which has been translated in the last months of the year. The title will have a version for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. We are waiting for this to be the game that allows Sonic Team to make peace with the fans.

