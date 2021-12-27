Although it was already known that SEGA was working on a new open world sonic game For some time now, Sonic Frontiers was officially announced in early December at The Game Awards 2021, where it presented an idea of ​​what the game’s new open-world concept may be, but did not leave a specific launch date beyond the aforementioned 2022 framework. Now, a new filtration limits that day of departure to the next November 2022.

Specifically, PlayStation Game Size, a portal specialized in finding relevant information through the movements of the PlayStation Network database, suggests that The specific launch date of Sonic Frontiers would be next November 15, 2022. In the past, PlayStation Game Size has proven to be a reliable source for such previous leaks, but it cautions that they are simply it could be a simple marker, an estimated date on the calendar as a point of reference.

If we look at the calendar, November 15, 2022 falls on a Tuesday, a weekday that could well be valid for the launch of Sonic Frontiers. Although the most normal thing is that this type of more or less important launches come out on a Friday. In any of the cases, if its launch is planned for November 2022, it has 11 months ahead in which SEGA can show more news both of its narrative proposal, as well as playable.

For the moment, very little is known about Sonic Frontiers, beyond that it will bet on the open world, as so many classic sagas have done in recent years. Halo Infinite is a good example of this. This summer, Takashi Iizuka, head of the Sonic Team, assured that this new installment of the series seeks to create different and innovative experiences, as as the acclaimed Sonic Adventure did in the SEGA Dreamcast.