Sonic 2 prepares to completely surprise fans. Apparently, Knuckles the Echidna will have a lot of prominence in this installment.

After so much waiting, finally Sonic 2 released its first details. After the good reception that the first installment had, the fans of the video game are eager to see what will happen in this second part of the film. Recently, the Japanese billboard released very important information, which has already begun to circulate through social networks.

Through Twitter, the user @MationMiss shared an image of the Japanese billboard where they show information about Sonic 2. In that country, the title is not written in English, of course. Therefore, the user took it upon himself to reveal that the film is titled «Sonic vs. Knuckles » in Japan. In this way, they give us to understand that this character will have a very important role in this sequel.

ITS CALLED SONIC VS KNUCKLES IN JAPAN WE WERE ROBBED pic.twitter.com/GiJEIfAA9p December 10, 2021

Much prominence

Knuckles the Echidna will make his first live-action appearance on Sonic 2. His voice will be provided by Idris Elba, who previously worked as a voice actor for characters such as Shere Khan in the live-action adaptation of The jungle book and Chief Bob in Zootopia. In a recent interview with Screenrant, the actor revealed that he was unable to release details of the film. However, he admitted that his performance could be different than what fans are expecting. But I wouldn’t say [Knuckles] it’s sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure, ”Elba said.

Recently, director Jeff Fowler also recently spoke about the rivalry between Sonic and Knuckles. “You have the speed of Sonic, you have the super strength of Knuckles, and we just put them in an environment and let them go. It’s like a little Captain America and Iron Man; it just offers a lot of opportunities in terms of fight and action choreography.

Along with Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic 2 will also feature Miles “Tails” Prower. The character will be voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who has played him from the 2014 animated series Sonic Boom.

Sonic 2 It will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.