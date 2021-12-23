The movie Sonic 2, soon to be released on April 8 next year, is keeping an eye on current trends on the social network Twitter, where today, it has released a peculiar new trailer referring to the film of The Matrix: Resurrections, which just opens today in Mexico.

And it is that after several months of development, Sega and Paramount Pictures They presented a few days ago the first preview of Sonic: The Movie 2, which left the fans very happy, and this film today its production shared with us a great trailer inspired by The Matrix, through Twitter.

Well, on the occasion of this premiere, today Paramount Pictures posted a trailer for Sonic with various elements referencing The Matrix.

The trailer begins with the iconic black screen with green computer data cascading down, only it was replaced by the iconic ones. sonic rings.

Although the trailer is mostly made up of scenes from the original trailer, some sequences were added in which the viewer is asked what pick choose: the red pick or the blue pick, in clear reference to the red pill and the blue one from The Matrix.

As you are most likely aware, the sci-fi movie starring Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss)Manages an iconic scene where Neo is given two pills, one red and the other blue, to choose from.

And while each will give something different to the other; the red one offers him to live in an uncertain future, and it would allow him to escape to the real world, but to live the “truth of reality”. While the second, the blue pill, the option of a beautiful prison where he could return to ignorance.

“We can only show you the ring. You are the one who has to run for it,” commented the film’s official Twitter account, clearly alluding to what Morpheus expresses in The Matrix. “Which one [púa] they think Neo would have taken. ”