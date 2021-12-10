We can already see the fun trailer for Sonic 2 and it also brings new and old characters much loved by fans of the blue hedgehog.

In 2020 the first installment was released and it was a tremendous success, raising more than 319 million dollars. So they rushed to confirm the sequel and we can already see the first trailer of Sonic 2. Best of all, they haven’t hidden anything and we can see Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey), Tails (voice Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (voice Idris Elba).

Here we leave you the trailer of Sonic 2:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. It is clear that they have wanted to make a movie bigger than the original, but with the same humor and all the charisma of the beloved characters in video games.

What is the movie about?

Sonic 2 Official Synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own new partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey around the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. “

The director will be Jeff Fowler, who already took care of the first delivery and did everything possible to make the result the best possible. Since at first, the first trailers generated a lot of controversy because of how bad the CGI-made protagonist looked. But they fixed it and the result was a very fun combination of fast-paced action and high speeds.

The movie Sonic 2 It will premiere on April 8, 2022.