Streamers and content creators must be very careful with the music they use, because if they choose the wrong one they could receive alerts and lose the monetization of their channel. Because of this, Riot Games released a collection of songs for free use which he recorded in collaboration with 25 talented artists. The project in question is called Sessions: Diana.

Sessions: Diana is a 43-song album by 25 Riot Games artists that explores the cosmic themes of League of Legends champion Diana, with all the music free to use for streamers and content creators who do not wish to receive copyright strikes or warnings.

Riot Games Music He claims to be committed to gamers and content creators, so he will continue to contribute to other Sessions in the future, which would explore other listening possibilities inspired by other League of Legends characters. The release of this album was made through different platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Deezer, with the option to download for free.

This is not the first time that Riot Games has launched something similar, as it is also possible to download the Sessions: VI from the official page. As for why, the team at Riot Games Music says they have a promise to gamers and content creators, and they’re committed to keeping the promise. Sessions: Diana is the second installment but it won’t be the last, they promise.

The songs of Sessions They can be used by any user, whether or not they are part of the League Partner Program. Riot games clarifies that you can use Sessions songs on any platform and in all types of content. The only thing they ask is that they give credit to the artist in charge of the song, but other than that there is no limitation.