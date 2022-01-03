2021 is coming to an end and with 2022 just beginning at SomosXbox we bring you, after a vote by the entire team, what we consider to be the best game of the year 2021 on Xbox. Although it is true that 2021 began with quite pessimistic airs for Xbox players, who saw how they had a great console in their hands but few games that really took advantage of it, 12 months later the situation is very different. Bombings like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator have served to demonstrate the good work of Xbox Game Studios.

To those first party games we must add great third party titles that have reached us throughout these 12 months such as Hitman 3, Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise, Guardians of the Galaxy, It takes Two or Life is Strange True Colors among much others. So, after a vote among the SomosXbox staff members, these are the results:

Honorable mentions

They almost didn’t make it to the podium, but that’s not why we were going to leave them out. Psychonauts 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy have been two colorful and fun games that have made us really enjoy this final stretch of 2021. The first served to reaffirm that Double Fine is a unique studio and a special signing for Xbox Game Studios. For its part, the Eidos Montreal game managed to remove the bad taste in the mouth that fans were left with after Marvel’s Avengers and that is that the Eidos game is possibly the big surprise of this 2021.

Third place

Josef Fares is a peculiar guy, but you have to admit that he plays tremendously good games. It Takes Two took glory in The Game Awards and in SomosXbox it achieved a deserved third place. This action platformer requires two players, something common in Fares games, but this time it takes it to a new level with an extremely fun adventure.

Second place

Playground Games will be the studio that is responsible for the resurgence of the Fable saga, and the IP could not be in better hands. The English have shown year after year that they have dominated the categories of speed and open world, but with Forza Horizon 5 they have also left us dreamlike landscapes and a technical section that marks a ceiling in the new generation of consoles. Its playability, infinity of content and technical section Make Forza Horizon 5 Second Best Xbox Game of the Year 2021. Our sincerest congratulations to the good folks at Playground Games.

First place – The best Xbox game of the year 2021 is …

He the best game of the year 2021 on Xbox it’s Halo Infinite. Surely it will surprise few, whether we want to or not we are on an Xbox-oriented website, but the delivery that 343 Industries has pulled out of its sleeve is the best Halo in a long time, as well as an open-world action game that leads to A whole new level of those classic Halo missions, only this time instead of being tied to a narrative we find them as we explore the cool open world of Zeta Halo.

In addition to excellent gameplay, Halo Infinite tells an emotional story and gives us a new point of view of the mythical Master Chief and tries to redeem certain characters that did not come out well in the past installments. In addition, it introduces us to the Weapon, a new AI that gives us great moments and aims to give us even more in the future. Added to the great campaign is a robust and constantly evolving multiplayer mode, which is only just getting started.

And so far this special entry about the best game of the year 2021 on Xbox. With a new year already started, we only wish you the best and that you continue to give the support that you have given to our website throughout all these years. Thanks for being with us and happy new year!