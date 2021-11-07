There is something that dozens of applications have in common… from code editors like Atom and Visual Studio Code to terminal emulators like Windows Terminal or iTerm, through command interpreters like Zsh and productivity applications like Slack or Alfred: in all of them – and, for now, in another 210 – it is possible to apply the same dark theme.

His name is Dracula (which explains why he does not have a version for the clear mode of applications … “Dracula can’t stand the light“, explains its website) and was launched in 2013 as an open source project, after its author thought that maybe someone might be interested the color scheme that he designed, originally, exclusively for his own consumption.





8 years later, it has become a ‘cult theme’: more than 2.9 million users have installed it solely in Visual Studio Code, and even physical keyboards have been created that apply it.

However, what you may not know is that Spain played a fundamental role in the birth of Dracula: moreover, it began to develop in Madrid itself. And that’s unexpected, because its author, Zeno Rocha is a Brazilian living in San Francisco (where he holds the position of Vice President of Development experience at the startup WorkOS). So how did you end up designing Dracula in Madrid?

The (unwanted) Madrid adventure of the creator of Dracula

You have to go back to October 12, 2013, when Rocha was on a flight between Germany and Spain, where he was going to give a lecture:

“In the middle of the flight, I called the flight attendant and told her that I needed help. The plane landed, and I left there in an ambulance […] They took me straight to the emergency room. I was having an episode of pancreatitis. “



The creator of Dracula — no, not Bram Stoker, Zeno Rocha.

Once operated, and given the slowness of his recovery, Rocha had to remain hospitalized for several days in Madrid, where his laptop was the only means he had to distract himself and contact his family. Until one day, after leaving his room to drink water, he found that someone had stolen it.

“The next day my co-workers tried to cheer me up and brought me a new laptop. I didn’t have any backup to restore, so I started installing everything again: for each code editor, for each terminal application, I had to choose a different topic. “

So, with nothing else to do, he set out to create your own color scheme and manage to apply it to different applications. He began to do so, therefore, guided by his own personal preferences: using the purple for numbers and the orange for arguments, in addition to betting on the dark mode.

So, on October 27 (he was hospitalized for a total of 3 weeks in the capital), made your first commit in the Dracula repository:

“It was for the ZSH theme. Then I switched to iTerm, Terminal.app, Sublime Text and Textmate. By the end of the first day, I already had 5 themes. I tweeted about it and the community started contributing. Today Dracula is available everywhere and it’s one of the most popular songs ever created. “



Comparisons of Dracula (open source) and Dracula Pro (paid) color schemes.

Effectively, having in origin the programmers as the main audience, the theme became popular thanks to word of mouth: its particular color scheme seemed to appeal to users of both Windows, Linux and Mac, and more and more people contributed with implementations of it in new applications.

It wasn’t until last year that he decided take advantage of Dracula’s fame and monetize it, selling a new theme called ‘Dracula Pro’: based on Dracula, Rocha began to investigate carefully the theory of color to combine colors applying scientific criteria that would guarantee the best aesthetics and productivity.

After that it has also released Dracula UI for sale, a dark collection of UI components and patterns for web development frameworks (Bootstrap, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Tailwind, Material…).