Someone modified a GBA SP to function as a Switch

Modifying consoles is something that has become quite common in the independent developer scene. People have turned pieces of portable hardware into something you can enjoy on a gigantic TV, and the opposite is also true. Now, a group of modders have made something that seems like the perfect combination, since have transformed a Game Boy Advance SP into a small Switch.

The Macho Nacho Productions YouTube channel is known for modifying consoles, and GBA SP has already been the star of several of his videos. From simple things like improving the screen and battery, to more complicated things, like adding an audio port, to support for bluetooth. However, it is his most recent work that attracts the most attention.

Those responsible for this channel had to replace the back cover by printing one in 3D, which includes rails for a pair of Joy-Con, as well as enough space for a custom PCB and a Raspberry Pi Zero. On top of that, they also had to put in a 2,000 mAh battery to power all the additional electronics.

And if that was not enough, a dock was also built, which makes it possible to connect the Game Boy Advance SP to a television. The result is a portable console that is somewhat uncomfortable to put on your pants, but it works great. In this way it is finally possible to enjoy classics such as Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem and Advance war on a TV without the need for a GameCube and its gigantic adapter … or without the Wii U.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​having a Game Boy Advance SP that connects to the TV is a very good one. This portable console has a gigantic library of experiences that are very worthwhile, and with enough mods, it is certain that these can be seen quite well on a living room screen.

Via: Macho Nacho Productions