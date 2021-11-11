The homework of A translator it is often thankless. Reduced to the role of an intermediary, a necessary enabler, he must deal with a multitude of idiomatic nuances when transforming an unintelligible text into one that is understandable to his audience. Those works produced in standard versions of a language pose minor problems. But what about those recorded or written in very closed and peculiar dialect variants? Or those plagued with peculiarities?

We suppose that these and many other questions crossed the head of the translator in charge of converting the dialogues of Sunrise, which is no small thing, the cult film filmed by José Luis Cuerda more than thirty years ago, in English. As we saw at the time, the work has transcended beyond cinema. It has been inserted into the popular imagination. His characters, his phrases, have become a recurring currency in conversations at street level, either as a habitual linguistic resource or as a humorous reference in common agreement between all the interlocutors.

Much of its merit lies in the script, and especially in the contrast between the flat and rural of its characters, so archetypal, and the cultured and elevated language they use throughout the film. It is in that hodgepodge of the village slang and the intellectual erudition where the comedy of Sunrise, which is no small thing. Nothing is more hilarious than a parish priest and a civil guard deliberating on free will; or a peasant shouting “Mayor, we are all contingents but you are necessary!” Philosophy at the foot of the canal.

Precisely for all this Sunrise, which is no small thing It is a very Spanish product, a film whose narrative parameters are only fully understood if one has grown up and socialized throughout his life in Spain. A scene as full of intention and nuances as the final one, in which the local head of the Civil Guard barracks resolves to shoot the sun four times, is only understood in full magnitude from certain educational and cultural coordinates. It happens with many other products here and there. And translating them is always complex.

But the distance that separates the complex from the impossible is always great, and great geniuses thrive in it. It is difficult to explain in any other way the totemic work that a translator of HBO, the platform on which the film is exhibited, has had to carry out at the time of subtitling It dawns that it is not little to English. The finding is the responsibility of Alejandro Salamanca, historian behind @UnveilingOriente, one of the best historical disclosure accounts that can be found on the net. After discovering the subtitles, he spread the good news in a Twitter thread, today viralized.

They have put subtitles in English to ‘Amanece que no es poco’ pic.twitter.com/LLNe9fZW8l – Unveiling the East / Alejandro Salamanca (@Desvelandorient) November 9, 2021

The story has naturally caused a sensation. For decades, the Spanish public has become accustomed to consuming Anglo-Saxon products dubbed into Spanish. Overcoming the language barrier required investing large resources in expert interpreters who condensed the emotions and original nuances. In recent years, dubbing has suffered a certain recession, as a result of both the economic difficulties of the sector and the interest of a large part of the audience in consuming products in the original version (always subtitled). What we have never been used to is that such traditional and national products are translated into English.

The world of streaming it can do everything, however. And so we come across things like “Major! We are all contingent, but you are necessary “or” Don’t you know that in this village we have true devotion to Faulkner “(there where Sazatornil, indignant, told a stranger that” in this town there is authentic devotion to Faulkner “). They were easy, but how to solve the “Give us, saints in heaven, a fairly approximate global vision”? Well, in the following way: “Give us Saints of heavens a fair global vision”.

Of course, we have the most elementary “I think that I will take my dick out” or the proverbial “A mand in the bed is always a man” (wherever Resines receives a clear command from his father: “a man in the bed is always a man “). The thread does not solve other headaches for the translator such as “I shit on all your dead one by one, the tabar you are giving me, most holy virgin”, “That an archpriest does not find out that you are a little light with the free will “or” Long live the munícipe par excellence! “, but here we have added them for their intrinsic cultural value.

