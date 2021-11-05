Microsoft has started advising users of Windows 11 that some functions operating system have stopped working. This occurs due to a certificate timed out in the system, which expired on 31 October of this same year.

Features such as the emoji panel, touch keyboard or Clippings have stopped working

Since the last few days, users who use functionalities like Cutouts, emoji panel or other features are meeting with error codes what to them prevents use them. This is due to the certificate timed out that we mentioned at the beginning of the article. This certificate expired on 31st of October of this year, and causes these applications cannot be opened.

The expired certificate too is causing problems with the page Accounts in the Settings section Windows 11 (S Mode) and the user interface of the input method editor. At the moment it is not clear when these problems will be fixed. Microsoft claims that they are working in a fix for Snipping Tool and S mode problems and that will communicate the news about this problem when there is more information available.

Solutions to the application problem in Windows 11

Fortunately there is an update available to solve Some problems, but is currently in preview. This means that you have to install it manually from Windows Update. The patch KB5006746 solution to problems with the touch keyboard, voice typing, emoji panel, and problems with the Windows 11 startup and tips sections.

To to download the update, we open Settings> Windows Update and we will see a notice that there is a preview update available with the same numbering that we leave you here. That’s the update that you must install to solve the problems.

While we we have not been able to replicate this, even with the update installed it’s possible that the problems with cuts are not solved. As an alternative solution, we recommend installing temporarily an alternative screenshot manager. ShareX is a very good option for this, and is available in the Microsoft Store completely free of charge.

These latest Microsoft problems they don’t help at all to the Windows 11 image. Two weeks ago, Microsoft had to launch a upgrade to resolve performance issues on Ryzen processors. And at the beginning of the launch a problem arose previously reported in Insider for which Windows 11 was showing the Windows 10 taskbar completely broken.