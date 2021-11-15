Many users are finding themselves with an unpleasant surprise upon receiving their long-awaited Tesla, and it is that not only are the USB Type-C ports missing, but also in some cases the wireless charging does not work.

Until now Tesla had sorted with some ease the chip crisis and other pieces that are suffering other industries such as technology to a greater extent, and in recent days several Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have been delivered without USB-C ports, in most cases without prior notice and to the unpleasant surprise of the consumer.

As reported from ElectrekTesla has been clarifying to some customers that the lack of ports is due to a shortage of chips. Apparently this problem has not started to emerge until November 11 and is affecting only the aforementioned Model 3 and Model Y models.

Many buyers have taken to reddit and other social networks to express their concern and complaints about the missing ports by clarifying that exactly the Type-C USB ports are missing on the center console and near the rear seats, but interestingly there are also certain users who claim that the wireless charger does not work either.

Users who manage to contact Tesla have been informed that ports may be available this December, with which they must later request an appointment to be installed.

However, that doesn’t seem like a realistic date and many of these buyers who have received their Tesla will likely not have the USB until 2022.

Not only is Tesla suffering from this chip shortage, but other automotive companies have found themselves in trouble. For example, some of the newer BMW models do not come with a touch screen, even General Motors has had to leave wireless charging and also the fuel management module in some of its newer vehicles.

The problem is that Tesla has been delivering these portless vehicles without prior notice to the customer, which could end up affecting the company’s reputation for potential buyers who may wait for this semiconductor crisis to pass to acquire their vehicle.