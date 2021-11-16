The company seeks to take advantage of the O2 implementation to find more ways to reach customers. In this way, Telefónica has decided to market the new O2 products in Movistar’s own stores, especially the convergent fixed and mobile tariff for 30 euros per month. A big step to strengthen O2’s marketing channels that until now were primarily focused on digital channels.

Pilot test in 293 stores

Some convergent O2 rates may begin to be contracted in 293 stores of Telyco, a subsidiary of Telefónica Spain in the commercial segment. A pilot test in which the company will provide training to its employees from the new products and services of O2. This decision comes a week after Telefónica launched the aforementioned O2 convergent rate for 30 euros per month. A commercial offer that came after the decision of the National Markets Commission (CNMC) to increase the number of free municipalities in terms of fiber optic regulation. According to Telefónica, “this change allowed all customers in these municipalities to equal the conditions with those of other localities that were already liberalized.”

Within this pilot test, some stores will market the convergent tariff of 100 Mb and 10 GB for 30 euros a month and others have it 300 Mb and 25 GB for 38 euros per month, which we have already told you about in depth on other occasions.