It is not an express confirmation of the manufacturer, but it can be considered as such the latest statements of the head of Alfa Romeo regarding the future Brennero. The Italian firm intends to challenge MINI again, although this time with an SUV as a substitute for the old Myth. A model that will arrive in 2023, leaving the factory in Poland, where they do it.

For now, there is no sign that it will happen, that Alfa Romeo releases a statement expressly confirming the production of the future model that will fill the gap of the extinct MiTo. If the Italian brand has always been very jealous regarding the development of new models, now this line has been further strengthened with the arrival of the French at the controls of the Arese ship.

Despite this, those responsible always give some clue to the future, and Imparato’s latest statements at a round table held with journalists from the United Kingdom and which has been echoed by those from “Europe Autonews” confirm that they will return to segment B in 2023, although – and as is logical, it has not confirmed in this regard with which model it will do so. And it is that in the pools it is a second SUV for the «Biscione» brand, located on the scale below the Tonale, and with which it is intended to redirect Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo MiTo, a bet against MINI, left the market in 2019

The arrival of the future Alfa Romeo Brennero, getting closer and closer

Imparato has pointed out something that can be doubted: segments B and C are the most important in the market, pointing out in his statements that «I am convinced that if I want to put Alfa Romeo on the safe side of profit and loss in 10 years, I must be in the largest segments of the world, so I need to be in the B segment- SUV and C-SUV. Being on the corner does not bring any results.

To get a more realistic idea of ​​what these two segments matter, Imparato also mentioned the figures: «The compact SUV moves between 2.5 and 3 million cars per year in Europe, while that of the B-SUV reaches 2 million. Whatever market share it has, it’s a huge effect in terms of volume. ” Arguments and statements that almost confirm that the Brennero will be the next Alfa Romeo model which will arrive a few months after the commercial launch of the Tonale.

The MINI JCW Countryman 2023 reveals more aggressiveness in its first photos Read news

The French president also released a very interesting “pearl”, pointing out

“I can absolutely fight Mini.” A new declaration of intent, which opens very interesting doorsIn 2023, the British will debut a new generation of the Hatch -including an electric-, a new Countryman and an electric crossover that will be positioned below this model. The big question is whether Imparato will fight MINI with more than just a B-SUV. We know that it will be offered with traditional combustion versions and with an electric variant, as in Peugeot and Opel. Perhaps a utility vehicle is also in the plans.