A user, on Twitter, shared her experience with a Sabritas bag and, with it, has given a great lesson in brand loyalty.

According to her publication, the netizen said that, while she was getting a tattoo, she asked for some Sabritas to endure the pain, a fact that caused the brand’s own surprise.

In these times, both companies and consumers are looking for a relationship that goes beyond the customer and service provider, but a much closer bond.

Through Twitter and, probably unintentionally, a user shared her experience when ordering a bag of Sabritas while getting a tattoo.

One of the greatest challenges facing brands today is to generate empathy with their consumers; More than empathy, many times, what is sought is that there is a relationship that goes beyond company-client.

Today, even consumers look for brands with which they can feel identified, especially in a context in which trends are increasingly focused on issues of inclusion, sustainability, among others.

The new generations, according to various studies, are the ones who are marking the steps to follow and, in that sense, it is the companies that must adapt to this new consumer niche, one that shows more loyalty to the brand and that is become, more than a client, a kind of companion.

This is how we come to a case reported on Twitter in which, perhaps without intending to, a user is offering a great lesson in brand loyalty.

In his tweet, the netizen @ LauraMalo7 He said that, while he was tattooing, he asked for a bag of Sabritas to “endure the pain”, sharing an image with the post that shows part of the process of his tattoo.

While they tattoo me I ask @Sabritas potatoes to bear the pain? pic.twitter.com/80YiQ1EFsk – Laurita Malo (@ LauraMalo7) December 13, 2021

The action, apparently, took the brand itself by surprise, because, through another Tweet, it responded to the user, who also showed the final result of her tattoo.

Wow! Then you show us the result. ? – Papas Sabritas (@Papas_Sabritas) December 13, 2021

This, as we mentioned above, shows that what brands are looking for is those types of consumers who, in some way, make them part of their daily lives.

More than a client, what is intended is to find a partner or partner for life, and that, in turn, is what the new generations seem to be valuing the most when choosing a company or a brand.

However, it is not easy to achieve this task and for this it is necessary that the pertinent strategies be developed in order to create ties that go beyond being only providers of services, but of experiences.

For some years now, we have been talking about a very different scenario for advertising and marketing, a scenario that, to a large extent, is the responsibility of the new generations who are the ones who expect and require more empathetic, inclusive and other more social and social content. sustainable.

At present, it is young people who are arriving with important changes and new consumption habits, many of them inspired by everything that happens on social networks, spaces where more and more ideas of inclusion, diversity and others are being positioned. more than they generate the empathy that the new generations are looking for.

Based on this, we know that, today, social networks are of great importance for brands when it comes to connecting with new audiences.

