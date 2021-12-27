Part of the money from the Chivo purses issued by the State of El Salvador has disappeared, according to many Salvadorans who post on social media.

In a December 16 Twitter thread initiated by the user “the commissioner”, at least 50 Salvadorans have reported losses in December totaling more than $ 96,000, following the creation of Bitcoin (BTC) wallets by of the government. Some of these transactions were for as little as $ 61, but others said they were missing thousands or more.

“There is a security flow in the wallet where money and transactions disappeared”, He said Luis Guarded in a direct call to President Nayib Bukele. “No tech support and just useless calls, where’s my money?”

Bukele He said in October, 3 million Salvadorans used their Chivo purses, approximately half of the country’s 6.5 million inhabitants. Since the Bitcoin Law was first proposed in El Salvador in JuneMany in the country have opposed the move for various reasons, including the volatility of cryptocurrencies and claims that they were an unreliable investment for pension funds. Protesters marched through the capital, San Salvador, before the law went into effect on September 7, and in subsequent protests, some people looted and burned kiosks in Chivo.

The President of El Salvador has frequently taken to social media to promote the adoption of BTC, as well as related projects, among them the use of geothermal energy from the country’s volcanoes to mine cryptocurrencies and the construction of a Bitcoin City initially funded with $ 1 billion in BTC bonds. THe also uses the platform to announce his Bitcoin purchases to the world. At press time, the country’s treasury holds 1,391 BTC, approximately $ 71 million, with the price of the crypto asset hovering around $ 50,000 by Christmas.

Keep reading: