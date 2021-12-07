This holiday season, fintech provider Unbanked will allow cryptocurrency donations to Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps that collects toys to distribute to underprivileged children.

In a December 2 announcement, Unbanked said it would allow users to donate cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as part of a fundraising effort for Toys for Tots.. Until December 20, Good Samaritans can send any amount of money toward the program that has given 604 million toys to 272 million children in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

“The crypto bull market has been good for all of us in this industry and this holiday season is the perfect time to pay it off,” said Unbanked co-CEO Ian Kane.. “Naturally, we wanted to use the benefits of cryptocurrencies to give back this holiday season.”

Nevertheless, Unbanked does not exclusively represent the philanthropic efforts of all cryptocurrency users. A project that operates under the name Elf Token reported who has received $ 41,200 to be used for Toys for Tots purchases since December 4, with the goal of raising $ 100,000 over the holiday season. Additionally, Giving Block, a platform that allows nonprofits and charities to accept cryptocurrency donations, currently allows donations using many tokens for the toy drive program.

Charities, universities, religious organizations, and others have increased the number and amount of crypto donations as part of this year’s Giving Tuesday. Cointelegraph reported on Dec. 2 that the Giving Block raised $ 2.4 million in crypto this year., representing a 583% increase from the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in 2020. The platform aims to raise more than $ 100 million in crypto donations by the end of the year.

