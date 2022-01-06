Pokémon etymology right under our noses.

All names have some meaning in Pokémon; the etymology is present even in these pocket creatures that were born on our Game Boy (and their Advance versions), grew up on our Nintendo DS (and 3D-2D variants) and are currently on Nintendo Switch. It is possible that more than one has ever thought that the names of the Pokémon could be chosen “haphazardly”, but nothing could be further from the truth, since all Pokémon have reasoning and curious data in their names that, often, they are simpler than it seems.

This is shown, for example, Reddit user ThePikaPencil, who shows where the name of certain Pokémon comes from, and even the reason for the name of complete evolutionary lines. That is the case of the line of Gible, Gabite and Garchomp, which show in their name a characteristic as specific as the fact that each name represents in English an increasingly large type of bite: nibble (nibble), bite (bite) and chomp (bite). We can also appreciate, for example, that the legendary trio of swordsmen formed by Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion They come from the Latin cobaltum (cobalt), terra (earth) and viridis (green), the three main colors of these legendary Pokémon.

Virtually all Pokémon have a specific origin and meaning in their names. We can find them simpler, like Ekans and Arbok, which are literally snake and kobra backwards, others more curious like the ones we have mentioned above, and others that are quite difficult to detect if we do not know a specific language.

This happens in the line of Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon, which as indicated Reddit user thegayestweeb, represent “one”, “two” and “three” in German with eins, zwei and drei. Also, in its final form, we can find a clever word game on Hydreigon with the combination of the word Hydra, the famous mythological creature with multiple heads.

