Some milestones of the Crypto ecosystem in 2021

2021 was a year of consolidation for the crypto economy in the world, and Buenbit has shared with Cointelegraph en Español some milestones of the crypto ecosystem during this period.

Among other things, from Buenbit they remarked that a country like El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal currency, the NFT games had 2.32 billion accumulated earnings in revenue between July and September, and the transactions of the Bitcoin network surpassed those of Paypal .

It should be noted that in this period, despite the fact that the accelerated growth of 2020 had a fall in March 2021, during the fourth quarter the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies grew 240% compared to the same period of the previous year; Similarly, volumes increased by 155% compared to 2020.

For its part, Statista statistics show that the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies rose by 300% in 2021, with Bitcoin being the most important with a market value that even exceeded 600,000 million dollars. “It is about a progressive conversion of digital currencies with an investment boom that will increase in 2022.”, they commented from Buenbit.

“One of the most noticeable changes of the year has been the entry of small and large companies, not just individuals, who have converted large portions or all of their treasuries into cryptocurrencies.”

Federico Ogue, CEO of Buenbit, in reference to why Latin Americans tend to use cryptocurrencies, and why, according to STATISTA, DAI is one of the most used cryptocurrencies worldwide, explained the following: “Include assets such as DAI in the financial strategy of companies. companies help to gain agility in environments with inefficient financial systems, where, for example, exposure to inflation is a problem and the costs for international transfers are very high “

“Thus, on a different scale, the problems that cryptocurrencies solve for companies tend to be the same ones that they solve for individuals, providing various benefits: access to new demographic groups, transparency in transactions, reaching capital groups and liquidity through traditional investments that have been tokenized, as well as new asset classes; balancing assets of cash, which can depreciate over time due to inflation; coverage against the devaluation of local currencies; they can be invested and traded with immediate liquidity. And in addition to all the aforementioned, they generate daily interest. “, They indicated.

