Prepared under the coordination of the CPT, the Atlas indag & # 243; the issue in 85% of the Panamazon & # 237; a region, made up of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, French Guiana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. EFE / Marcelo Say & # 227; o / ARCHIVE



The international organization ‘Carbon Market Watch’ presented the results of the investigation ‘Two shades of green’, which would show how some fossil fuel companies in Colombia are using forest credits to avoid carbon taxes.

This investigation, developed together with the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism (CLIP), found that two large-scale projects would be circumventing the rules of the carbon market in the country, because they allegedly generate more credits than the amount of carbon emission reductions they achieve.

With these credits they would be avoiding paying carbon taxes, protected by national legislation, which would mean that the national government was not collecting these important amounts in millions of dollars from public revenues.

“This scandal is another striking example that carbon market standards do not maintain the environmental integrity of offset projects. It damages the climate, reduces government revenues and threatens the continuation of climate finance payments from international donors”Stated Carbon Market Watch policy officer Gilles Dufrasne.

In that sense, he pointed out that it is common to hear that the voluntary carbon market helps nations go beyond existing climate commitments, “but in this case it has undermined national efforts,” said the official.

The two large-scale projects that would be exaggerating their impact in millions of tons of carbon, and that would aim to reduce deforestation in the Colombian Amazon, are Kaliawiri REDD + and Mataven REDD +, registered under the VCS standards of the United States and ProClima in Colombia.

These projects would have “sold hot air credits to fossil fuel companies in Colombia that can acquire them as a substitute for paying the national US $ 5. / tCO2e carbon tax ”.

In turn, the international organization and CLIP indicated that the Colombian Ministry of the Environment would not be enforcing the rules and would allow project developers to “play with the system.” These voluntary projects would have sold credits for reduced emissions that are financed by the Green Climate Fund, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom.

“This case shows that, although Colombia has pioneered the creation of financial incentives to help communities preserve valuable forests, the system has many shortcomings, it is not supervised by the government and transparency and traceability are not encouraged. As a result, citizens do not have an easy way to understand whether we are really helping to solve the climate crisis in this way.. It is an issue in which much more public scrutiny and good quality journalism are needed ”, assured Andrés Bermúdez Liévano of CLIP.

General aspect of the deforested area in the rural area of ​​Nueva Colombia (Colombia). EFE / Mauricio Due & # 241; as Casta & # 241; eda



The report also notes that the fossil fuel distributor, Primax Colombia, would have used almost all of the 5 million credits that possibly violate national law, which would have resulted in the loss of $ 25 million pesos for the national government.

Likewise, the investigation found that to date about 21 million hot air credits have been approved for these two projects, which would represent the visible part of this problem, since there are another 75 REDD + projects registered to sell credits for the use of the country’s tax system.

About, Primax Colombia issued a statement in which it stressed that they only acquired “carbon credits from the Selva Matavén project in 2019” which complied with the provisions of the Decree 926 of 2017 issued by the Ministry of Finance in which the procedure to make effective the non-causation of the carbon tax was regulated. They added that, “Primax fully and strictly complies with all the requirements established by current regulations for the non-causation of the carbon tax, which, as can be seen, implies the observance of due diligence.”

