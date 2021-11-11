Some Claro Shop products are already getting ready to conquer the Good End

The Good End has already started in Mexico and one of the stores that has been preparing for months to impress consumers with the best offers of electronics and home products is Claro Shop, a company that has gained ground in the purchasing preferences of consumers. last years.

This commercial event has great expectations for brands and buyers, as it is one of the most important in the country and, at the moment, one of the great hopes of economic recovery due to the ravages left by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this reason, this is how Claro Shop came to reactivate responsible purchases and help to grow commercial activity with the best promotions, which are disseminated in real time in all its communication channels to reach a large amount of virtual reach.

Good End at Claro Shop

Here are some products recommended by Claro Shop to improve your daily life at a very low price:

Now you can enjoy all sports and entertainment events with the best image quality and 4K / UHD resolution with the new TCL 55 ”screen. With an immersive experience, Android TV operating system and even a Remote Control with Voice Command and Google Assistant, this smartphone will make the user experience impressive and practical, as it even has Bluetooth connectivity.

This is a laptop with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which makes it fast and practical for any type of project. Its small and practical design makes this computer the most useful for students and professionals, as it has an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor for spectacular performance.

A good diet is almost always synonymous with health and well-being. Therefore, Nutribullet has the power to extract nutrients and pulverize food to create an effective juice that helps your body have energy, improve sleep, control weight, improve digestion, even lower cholesterol and triglycerides, eliminate toxins. , help the immune system, among many other benefits.

One of the most popular appliances today is the hot air fryer and in Claro Shop you can find the product that will help you, not only to cook without oil, but it will also give you a great opportunity to prepare balanced dishes that improve your condition. food, thanks to its mixture of modernity with a futuristic style.

Whether you want to watch a movie, make a video call or consume various content as a result of an internet search, this Huawei Matepad Pro 8+ tablet is the best option to achieve it, as it has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels for that you do not miss any detail.

María Carolina Josefina Pacanins Niño, better known as Carolina Herrera (212 Vip Rose), have become an essential accessory for any lady, and that is why having an article that enhances your essence will help you get the best of you in your day to day and see a different perspective of life.

An exerciser like the Body Crunch Evo is essential in these moments of sitting, where much of our time is spent working at home or we simply do not go out much, not even for a walk. This device offers you various levels of activation to improve your physical condition and, incidentally, your physical appearance.

Capturing memories or creating a hobby encourages creativity with an SLR camera such as the Canon T7 EF-S 18-55 IS camera, which provides the ability to generate professional high resolution photos. Take the next step into the world of professional photography with a great camera with great design.

Now space and provide elegance and comfort with the AVERA Water Purifier. With this water purifier designed for the needs of space and comfort in addition to caring for the health of users with its three-layer purifying filter.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has great performance and power in addition to a 20MP camera and 128GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, which makes it a powerful and accessible cell phone.

Make your home a technological dream with the Google Home Mini, that voice assist will bring a modernity to the home in addition to helping in the organization and control of daily tasks.

LEADING a life in motion is possible with the Centurfit Spinning Bicycle, which allows you to exercise constantly from home, performing routines that will improve your physical condition and health.

Great power and style delivers this 13-foot Samsung refrigerator. Due to its great design and power in preserving food, it is a great way to renew the appearance of the kitchen, turning it into a modern and efficient place.

Dress casually and with great wearing Lacoste Marino urban tennis shoes. With great design and comfort, acquire a fresh and modern look without losing elegance thanks to these casual and comfortable tennis shoes.

Health and hygiene are accompanied by the Men’s Fragrance, Paco Rabanne, One Million Parfum, they are aspects of daily life, since there is nothing better than smelling and feeling good.

Tailor-made purchases

In Claro Shop you can pay as you prefer, accepts different forms of payment and has promotions of up to 20 months without interest (MSI) with participating credit cards, 24 months with pre-authorized Telmex credit, and up to 25 percent discount paying with Zip in fortnights without interest with debit cards.

Payment facilities

Among the multiple forms of payment that Claro Shop offers for its promotions are direct deposits with Oxxo, with Sears and Sanborns departmental cards, bank transfers, AMEX and Paypal payments. Check the promotions.

Comfortable and safe shipping

Buyers are sure that their shipments will be free from purchases starting at 499 pesos, in more than 1 million products and 10,000 renowned brands such as Levi’s, Puma, Apple, Samsung, Nike, Under Armor, Huawei, Lenovo and many more.

Thousands of products with the EXPRESS label are also offered, with shipments in less than 24 hours!

Apps available to everyone

Download the official Claro Shop app, available for ios , Android and Huawei, where you can already check your Telmex credit and make your purchases safely and conveniently; monitor the status of your order and rate the products you have already purchased. Easy, fast and safe!

!Sell in Claro Shop!

If you want to boost your business, you can sell to millions of potential customers by creating your own store within Claro Shop, with special shipping rates, free publication and fulfillment (Your product is stored in warehouses and is delivered expressly). In addition, you can also list your products on Sears.