Digital assets and their different movements in the digital market have not stopped giving something to talk about, since while some are down or go through moments of stagnation due to the constant struggles between bulls and bears, others simply take advantage of the opportunity to continue growing.

This is the case of Solscan, blockchain explorer and analytics firm that will seek to raise $ 4 million through an initial round of funding which will have the participation of venture consortia such as Electric Capital and Multicoin Capital, in addition to having the support of Alameda Research, Jump Capital, Signum Capital, Solana Capital and CoinGecko.

Solscan has indicated that it will use the cash raised to power its block explorer and introduce a new analytics platform., which is called Solscan Analytics.

“Peer propositions using Solscan as a block scanner will drive new users to our services, allowing them to explore and eventually use more Solscan for other features, such as DeFi Dashboard, a watchlist wallet, and NFT Scan.“, said the executive director of Solscan, Long Vuong, in an interview with the media Decrypt.

Block explorer

For those who are not familiar with the term, un block explorer, it is basically an online instrument focused on tracking transactions made on a block chain.

Among its functions is to show where digital money moved and from where, in addition to providing a series of information related to the network as a whole.

NFT scan

Given the recent growth of NFTs, the company does not want to leave this market aside, for this reason the company will soon include an “NFT board” in its interface which will allow “NFT scanning”, stated the CEO.

Despite the fact that a large part of this type of commercial activity takes place on Ethereum, lhe sales of non-fungible tokens within Solana have shown a relevant recovery.

Thanks to the inclusion of the new NFT panel in Solscan, its users and clients already have the opportunity to track “all NFTs in the Solana network, along with their sale price, negotiations and rates “Vuong pointed out. “Similarly, the tool allows real-time tracking of all new non-fungible tokens.“.

Solana’s growth

Solana is the network behind the fifth largest crypto asset in the crypto market, as well as having a market capitalization of $ 54.8 billion.

The crypto asset SUN, is used to fund negotiations within the decentralized finance environment and for the commercial work of NFT.

Solana is also a fierce adversary of Ethereum, having among its advantages the fact of being more accessible and having a speed that manages to surpass the second largest network of digital assets, compelling reasons that have allowed its value to skyrocket in this 2021.

Likewise, a good number of investors have chosen to go massively to the asset largely, thanks to the interest in DeFi, which translates into services and products that allow its users to negotiate, request loans and provide crypto assets without external intermediaries.

