Solomon syndrome: personal repression for fear of standing out

Solomon syndrome is an anxious behavior that prevents us from validating our ideas. How does it manifest? Here we detail it.

Last update: 04 November, 2021

Often times, people seek to interconnect with others. In other words, it is important to feel that we belong to a certain social circle. Solomon syndrome occurs when we put aside our personal beliefs in exchange for the long-awaited collective approval.

This syndrome gets its name from an experiment carried out in the 1950s by the psychologist Solomon asch. This study consisted of showing how a group of students adapt to a general idea, even knowing that it was wrong. In this article we review some examples of this phenomenon and several tips to overcome it.

Origin of Solomon syndrome

All research responds to a problem from which some study questions arise. In this case, the psychologist Solomon Asch responded to the why certain people add themselves to a collective discourse over their opinions. In this way, Solomon syndrome became known.

The initial experiment had as protagonists a group of students. Each participant was given a sheet with four lines that they had to read aloud and answer a question related to reading. The first three participants had to answer in the wrong way and the room had free will to respond.

Of course, the latter was unaware that his companions were purposely responding badly. A) Yes, it was determined that the students who answered last did the same as the first, even being aware that his answer was wrong.

People with Solomon syndrome are afraid to give their personal opinion for fear of social rejection.

Solomon syndrome symptoms

People who manifest the symptoms of Solomon syndrome are characterized by never exceeding the established. That is, they blend in with the group to the point of depersonalize. We can observe some particular indicators such as the following:

Do not express voluntary opinions . People are unable to express their ideas in public voluntarily. When asked for their opinions, they try to answer what others want to hear.

Physical signs of anxiety . The anguish of wanting to be accepted causes excessive sweating, rapid breathing, and palpitations. This causes people to try to avoid situations in which they have to have a say. A voluntary censorship occurs.

Constant feeling of panic . The fear of being exposed to others causes people to feel intense panic in social situations. Panic attacks significantly affect the quality of life of those affected.

Causes of Solomon syndrome

The most frequent cause of this syndrome corresponds to parenting styles in the early stages of development. Children who grow up in hostile environments, where they are not endowed with autonomy, They end up becoming dependent on the approval of others.

Another risk factor is having a self esteem problem. People with low self-confidence seek to feel appreciated by others. When it is not possible to fit into the desired social group, self-esteem is even more affected and depressive episodes can occur.

Tips to avoid Solomon syndrome

To overcome the irrational need to fit into social groups it is important to strengthen self-concept. Now we are going to review some useful tips to improve our relationship with ourselves. In this way, it will be easier to take the initiative in important moments. Let’s see them.

1. Identify negative thoughts

The first step in starting to be proactive is recognizing the catastrophic thoughts we have. What’s the worst that can happen if I give my real opinion? Is it really bad for me to say what I think? These questions help us check the quality of our thoughts. Introspection is important.

2. Set social goals

The objectives should be focused on break down barriers that limit free expression of thoughts. For example, make it a goal to give a personal opinion daily for a week. This allows to normalize the behavior for the future; it is about training our mind so that it can be free from social ties.

3. Understand mistakes as opportunities

Making a mistake or giving the wrong opinion on an issue does not imply failure. Quite the opposite, after each mistake we make we have a new learning opportunity. It is important to change the fatalistic paradigm that we have regarding errors.

When is it necessary to see a professional?

Professional assistance is necessary when life is severely affected. Usually lpatients come to consultation because they are not able to validate their ideas in any of the important areas of their environment. That is, they are unable to overcome the irrational terror of expressing themselves.

However, you don’t have to wait too long to seek help. The ideal thing is to go to the psychologist early. Thus, the problem can be addressed early and there will be a more timely solution.

If the fear of expressing yourself is exaggerated, it is best to seek professional help. Without a control it can interfere in many areas of life.

When is it better to agree with others?

Sometimes it is better to choose tranquility over reason. This means that not all discussions are healthy. Sometimes it’s better to step aside and agree with stubborn people they do not have the ability to accept their mistakes.

It does not mean that we are betraying our principles, but that we are able to recognize when it is not worth arguing with someone. Some people have decided not to understand reasons And we shouldn’t wear ourselves out trying to get them to change their minds.

