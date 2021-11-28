The Solomon Islands prime minister said on Sunday he wants to stay in power and said the unrest in the capital was “orchestrated” by people wanting to remove him.

“It is very clear that recent events were planned and orchestrated to remove me as prime minister for unfounded reasons,” Manasseh Sogavare, head of government of this Pacific island country, said in a televised speech.

“I want to show the nation that the government is fully committed and that nothing will move us. We must not and will never bow to the evil intentions of a few,” Sogavare said.

Many people in the country believe that their government is corrupt and is in debt to China and other foreign interests.

The protesters directed their anger directly at Sogavarey’s government and on Wednesday the mob attempted to burn down Parliament and the prime minister’s private residence.

Sogavare attributed the three days of violence – during which many buildings in the capital were burned before calming down over the weekend – to unscrupulous people who misled others with false information.

According to the prime minister, the violence, directed mainly against the capital’s Chinatown, caused $ 25 million (€ 22 million) worth of damage and destroyed about 1,000 jobs in an already struggling economy.

