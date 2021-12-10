SoloEnTwitter: These were the 2021 trends in Mexico

The end of the year is near, but before the end of Twitter presents the trends in Mexico in 2021. Here the tops of the most mentioned hashtags, accounts, emojis, movies, artists and sports on the platform.

With #SoloEnTwitter and #OnlyOnTwitter, the social network shares the trends of Twitter from 2021 the world; and then, the most mentioned in Twitter in Mexico this year.

Most Tweeted Emojis

They say that humor is the last thing to be lost and although 2021 was a year of sensitivity and sadness, we also had faith, a lot of love and of course, laughter. These are the 5 most tweeted emojis in 2021.

Most mentioned Spanish singers

In 2021, the band CNCO (@cncomusic) He is still one of the favorite artists of the fandoms in Twitter, while stars from the south of the continent as Ruggero Pasquarelli (@_ruggero); and across the ocean, like Alejandro Sanz (@alejandrosanz) they were part of the conversation in Mexico.

This year, people supported their Favorite idols and artists in the most relevant awards for fandoms. This proves how the platform connects the stars with the music-loving community. We highlight the #KCAMexico for leading the conversation and how Asian artists continue to have a huge influence on audiences in Latin America, as is the case with the #MAMAvote. These were the most mentioned awards.

Most mentioned Latina artists

We can’t let it out the #GirlPower in our country. This year, Danna Paola (@dannapaola) was crowned again as the most tweeted Latin singer in Mexico, while the carioca touch came thanks to Anitta (@Anitta) and the cultural mix of Kali Uchis (@KALIUCHIS) fell in love with all the people in Twitter.

From South Korea to the world! The most mentioned K-pop groups

The K-pop phenomenon does not stop in Mexico. Again, BTS (@BTS_twt) was the leading band in this conversation, as they not only returned to the stage but also achieved collaborations with international artists such as Coldplay and Meghan Thee Stallion. For its part, the female group BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) and its members had various projects such as the solo content of ROSÉ and LISA, each with important achievements for women in the music industry.

It is worth mentioning that BTS had the most Retweeted Tweet of 2021, globally, which brought back focus to social movements that brought people from all over the world together in support of a common cause. During a period when we saw an increase in hate crimes against the Asian community, BTS made good use of their influence and massive following, sharing a powerful message in an effort to #StopAsianHate to stop hatred towards Asian people.

The gamer world, stronger than ever

With video games as an important part of TwitterIt is natural that the conversation has its own protagonists, as well as the topics that most moved the gaming community in Mexico. Personalities like Juansguarnizo (@JuanSGuarnizo) and Arigameplays (@arigameplays) have connected with their fans on Twitter uniquely.

The big and small screen

For the first time in Mexico, this year we shared which were the most mentioned films in the country as part of our annual count. And this year there was a special fascination for superheroes -the hype for Zack Snyder’s Justice League It’s more than real

And while some waited for the premieres, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune and The Matrix Resurrections, there were those who became nostalgic and revived well-known and loved classics, such as Shrek, Titanic and Back to The Future. Special mention to El baile de los 41, for being the most tweeted Mexican production of the year.

Most mentioned actresses and actors

The years go by, but the fervor by #Aristemo and #Juliantina will continue to live in Twitter, given that Joaquin Bondoni (@joaquinbondoni), Emilio O. Marcos (@mailomarcos), Bárbara López (@ BarbaraLopez_21) and Macarena Achaga (@macabeso) are some of the most Tweeted actors and actresses in 2021. We also saw how Lady Gaga (@Lady Gaga) is part of the list due to “House of Gucci”, while Eugenio Derbez (@Eugenio Derbez) and Diego Luna (@diegoluna_) they connected with people thanks to their international projects.

A great year for sports in Mexico

This year, the Tweets about the sport and the faces that represent it literally ran at full speed with Sergio “Checo” Pérez (@SChecoPerez), while Canelo Alvárez (@Canelo) forged a bond with people beyond the ring. And in # Tokyo2020 Alexa Moreno (@alexa_moreno_mx) made history in Olympic gymnastics, while Alejandra Valencia (@micozito) hung an Olympic medal on his chest. The most mentioned national athletes were:

The most mentioned international athletes

Soccer football continued as one of the most acclaimed and loved sports in Mexico, and sports such as F1 represented by Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton), Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen); football with Tom Brady (@TomBrady) and LeBron James basketball (@KingJames) They made it clear that in Mexico they have a strong fan base.

The love for the shirt was present

If something distinguishes Mexicans, it is soccer passion. America’s fans (@America club), Blue Cross (@Blue Cross) and Tigers (@TigresOficial) they continue to comment on each game and cheer (or regret) each goal. What’s new this year: we witnessed how the diversity and inclusion conversation was present, as it shows Tigers Female (@TigresFemenil) which is among the national soccer teams that dominated the conversation in Twitter. Here, the most mentioned local soccer teams:

The most mentioned accounts

All of us seek to inform ourselves and connect with what is happening in the Tweet by Tweet world. Thus, characters of the political life of our country, musicians, content creators and more shared in real time, opinions, analysis and achievements and creations.

The most mentioned journalists and communicators

On Twitter, consuming information is one of the most important and natural things, because among reporters, presenters, communicators and more kept us up to date of what happened in a year full of changes.

This 2021 was a special year where motivations, personalities and events shared an important part of themselves #SoloEnTwitter, #OnlyOnTwitter. People found on Twitter the unique place to forge stories that touched our hearts, made us laugh and even the occasional Tweet that motivated us to raise our voices.