The market surveillance company Solidus Labs completed a $ 15 million strategic round led by Liberty City Ventures on Friday. GSR and Exor Seeds also participated in the financing. This follows the company’s $ 20 million Series A round that concluded in May. Solidus investors also include the former president of the CFTC, Christopher Giancarlo, and the former SEC commissioner, Troy Paredes.

In July, the company hired former CFPB director Kathy Kraninger as vice president of regulatory affairs. Solidus CEO Asaf Meir said:

“This strategic round will allow us to serve more clients sooner and address many new use cases at the risk frontiers of the DeFi and NFT sectors, which require Solidus’ unique combination of cryptocurrency knowledge and experience in traditional trading dynamics and manipulation typologies “.

According to the Liberty City Ventures partner, Emil Woods, “Solidus was forward-thinking in developing the necessary tools for market surveillance and risk supervision that traditional financial firms and regulators require as they increase their participation in the crypto asset markets.”

Solidus ad its initial gross of $ 3 million in 2019. Giancarlo warned in June that he believes the United States is at risk of becoming a backward country without a central bank digital currency.

