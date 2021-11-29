With the statuette of the best dramatic series in the past International Emmy, Movistar + ‘Atlantic Crossing’ arrives, a miniseries that recounts the friendship (or something more) between Marta from Norway and Franklin Roosevelt and its role in the United States’ participation in World War II.

Sofia Helin as the princess, wife of Prince Olaf of Norway (Tobias Santelmann) and Kyle MacLachlan (‘Twin Peaks’) as the American president lead the production that has, precisely at this point, what is least interesting. Or at least not enough to waste time on repetitive conversations.

In a sense, when you cross the pond, ‘Atlantic Crossing’ loses integers, being the most interesting and solid in the war in Scandinavia. Perhaps because it is refreshing to see a history of World War II that takes the focus away from the usual countries. This is where we find the best moments of the miniseries.

Thus, we move between a Norway (full of steel) that loses its neutrality when invaded by Germany and a Sweden that, although neutral, winks at Hitler. And, in between, a royal family that has to take painful decisions in which to weigh the crown, the country, the people, the family and see which is the least bad scenario.

Between the period drama and the historical one?

Yes indeed, let’s not expect a painstakingly documented historical drama —And in fact Norwegian media have protested about it— since the scriptwriters approach this war episode with a clear idealization and obviously indulgent with the protagonists of the fiction (especially Roosevelt).

Of course, that does not mean that we are not facing a good drama. The first two hours of the miniseries give a good account of it (with those first moments of exile) and they look for good scenes of tension and some other emotional point (it is difficult not to get excited at the end of the second episode) but, generally, something remains on the surface.

The ‘Atlantic Crossing’ problem comes from the indecision of Alexander Eik and Janik Heen about what to enhance since in none of the subgenres that go hand in hand (historical, war, period, romantic?) are they especially inspired. Even his desire to get emotional – that headboard with the Statue of Liberty crying is a declaration of intent – falls short.

Which is a shame because then they have flashy details like that hodgepodge of languages (There are dialogues that naturally mix Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and English), but it is useless if the rest do not live up to expectations.

In short, ‘Atlantic Crossing’ stays in a want and I can not. Although as a miniseries it is quite solid and interesting, one when watching it does not stop having the impression that it does not finish emerging.