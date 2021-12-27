Solar energy for the home: advantages and disadvantages

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Have you ever wondered what are the benefits and drawbacks of using solar panels at home? Read on and find out.

Before making the decision to change electricity to solar panels, it is important to gather as much information as possible to know if it is a viable alternative for us. Learn about the main advantages and disadvantages of solar energy at home in this article.

Installing solar panels in the house is a decision environmentally responsible. This is a long-term investment, as although it may be a bit costly at first to access this alternative, over time the electricity bills will be reduced and commercial value will be added to the property.

What is solar energy?

Before delving into the advantages and disadvantages of solar energy at home, it is important to know what it is. This type of renewable energy has increased in popularity in recent years, due to its great contributions to caring for the environment.

Solar energy, as its name implies, is obtained from the sun and its direct radiation on the Earth. With it you can generate electricity and heat for all kinds of uses.

Although it is a type of renewable and sustainable energy, it is not free of pollutants that can harm the environment. However, it is one of the most clean.

How many types of solar energy are there?

Knowing how to correctly differentiate the types of solar energy will help us define the most recommended for us. According to how it is obtained, it can be classified into 3 classes:

Photovoltaic: It is the most common and is characterized by transforming the sun’s rays into energy, through the use of panels or cells. The silicon It is the main material of solar panels. This element, when excited by sunlight, makes electrons move freely, generating an electric current. Photothermal: Unlike photovoltaic, which uses the sun’s energy to transform it into electricity, photothermal absorbs radiation in water tanks and transforms it into heat, which is used to heat fluids and use them in heating. Thermoelectric: indirectly transforms solar energy into electricity, using photothermal energy to increase the temperature of a fluid until it evaporates. This steam activates a turbine that begins to rotate and generate kinetic energy. The turbine is connected to a generator and the movement produces electricity.

Solar panels are just an alternative to capture energy from the sun. There are other variants.

Advantages of solar energy

Solar panels are a great ecological alternative when we want to consume our own energy and reduce future costs on bills. Their Benefits They are multiple and it is worth knowing them if we plan to make the investment.

1. It is a clean energy

The main attraction of solar energy, unlike other sources, is that does not generate any polluting emissions that may affect the environment. Once the solar panels are installed, there will be no greenhouse gas emissions, for example.

What does contaminate is the manufacturing process of the panels. We’ll see later.

2. Economic and energy saving

It is true that acquiring solar panels can be expensive at first. However, as time went by This investment is rewarded in the cheapest bills and the possibility of reselling the energy that is not consumed through bi-directional meters.

3. Available worldwide

As long as the sun shines on the Milky Way, there will be solar energy that we can take advantage of on our planet. One of its greatest advantages is that we can use it all over the world, to a greater or lesser extent.

In addition, it is a good alternative for those remote sites that cannot depend on electrical networks due to their location. It is only a matter of investing in the acquisition of solar panels and that’s it. Eco-friendly energy anywhere!

4. Does not generate noise pollution

Nobody likes annoying and unnecessary noise that electrical networks can cause. Unlike conventional generators, solar panels do not produce any external noise.

5. Its maintenance is economical

Once the initial investment is made, it only takes one or two cleanings per year to keep the panels in good condition. What’s more, most have a 25-year warranty, making them a good long-term alternative.

Disadvantages of using solar energy

Clearly, the pros outweigh the potential cons. However, these are 5 disadvantages of using solar panels in our homes.

1. Investment and installation are expensive

Many people are not sure to switch to solar energy, since the investment to pay for the panels is not very economical. However, if we think about it long term, it is a good alternative to save money in the future.

2. There will not always be constant energy

Solar energy depends solely on solar radiation; thus, We cannot calculate exactly how much electricity will be generated each day. The climate plays a key role. Depending on whether the environment is sunny or cloudy, you could get more or less energy than necessary.

3. It pollutes a bit

As we explained before, solar energy is a type of clean, renewable and sustainable energy. However, the realization of the solar panels and their respective transport leave a carbon footprint on the environment and atmosphere, although much less than with other types of energy.

4. Has limited power and capacity

The size of solar panels is very relevant, in the sense that a small one will store less energy than a larger one. This means that the power can be limited when meeting the needs of a home.

5. The panels are not suitable for all types of roof

Some materials used in older buildings, such as slate or cedar tiles, can cause problems when installing solar panels. What’s more, getting a certified workforce also increases upfront costs.

Remember that it is an investment in the future. So if you are about to move, it may not be the ideal time to do so yet.

Installation must be done with skilled labor. This can increase the cost of the job.

Consider solar energy

Solar panels are a great alternative for those looking for a clean, sustainable, renewable, durable option and that helps to improve the environment. However, it is important to have as much information as possible regarding the advantages and disadvantages of solar energy before making the decision to make the initial investment.

It is the energy of the present and of the future, due to its large number of benefits for the ecosystem. It is vitally important to know the situation in which we find ourselves now to consider if it adapts to our needs. Would you dare to use it in your home?

