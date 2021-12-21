Decorate the house with lightsBoth inside and out is something that almost all Christmas lovers find essential, but with the light going through the roof it is a bit scary to abuse and that the bill multiplies.

Fortunately there are economic and eco-responsible solutions such as solar string lights. An ideal option to place on balconies, terraces and gardens -they also work at home if we place them next to the window- taking advantage of daylight to recharge without increasing electricity consumption.

In Amazon we have found several examples and designs, more or less long, with own silhouettes for this time of year like the stars or more timeless with retro bulbs. These are some of our favorites:





The first of our options is this pack of 120 LED lights with a length that allows us to decorate a total of 12 meters. An ideal purchase if what we are looking for is to decorate the facade of the house, a tree in the garden (as in the photo) or the entire exterior of the terrace.

The garlands have a total of eight different lighting modes to choose from, recharge during the day – within six to eight hours – and can stay on for up to 14 hours in total at night. We found them on Amazon today for just 21.49 19.49 euros.

Solar light garland pack





With the shape of a half moon we have this garland that we can use to decorate the exterior or interior of the house by placing them, for example, in the window frame. A simple design that will not clash the rest of the year, so we can leave them permanently lighting a corner or a children’s room.

The garland has a total of 20 moon-shaped lights distributed in three meters and we can find it on Amazon with shipping the next day for only 19.99 euros.

Moon shaped solar lights





Another perfect garland for Christmas but that does not out of tune the rest of the year, is this one with vintage-inspired round bulbs. An ideal and timeless way to illuminate your garden terrace or porch that has a total length of 5.5 meters.

Like the previous ones, it can be recharged with sunlight during the day and can last most of the night (according to the manufacturer). We have them on sale today on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4 stars among more than 1200 buyers- for only 25.99 23.99 euros.

Outdoor Light Strings, Bomcosy G40 String Solar Light Bulbs





Stars are a very recurring element in Christmas decorations, so this garland of 50 LED lights with this silhouette is another interesting option. It is an outdoor garland, with solar recharge (in about six hours exposed) and resistant to water, among other inclement weather.

We can use them to decorate the house for Christmas, but its design is more versatile since it will fit perfectly in a children’s room or in a romantic reading corner all year round. They are available for only 16.98 euros.

50 LED Solar Outdoor String Lights





More original is this string of lights with a teardrop effect, a very cozy design that we can use to decorate a tree in the garden or the roof of the porch. It has eight different lighting modes and up to 50 LED tears.

In addition, they have a light sensor that makes it light up automatically when the sun goes down, so we don’t have to worry about turning them on ourselves. They are on sale today on Amazon -where we can choose different colors of light, including an original multicolored mix- for only 22.99 euros.

Teardrop Solar Outdoor Light Garlands

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we made three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 119 euros.

Cecotec Cordless and Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex, 330 W, 3 in 1: Vertical, Broom and Hand, with Digital Brushless Motor, 20 KPA, Up to 50 min of autonomy

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 29.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 299.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35x24x43cm

In Decoesfera | Five reusable Christmas trees to fill our home with the holiday spirit year after year