Solar Ash It is one of the PlayStation games that we are most waiting for today. The title is being developed by Hyper Light Drifter, and will be distributed by Annapurna Interactive, who presented today a lot of news regarding their titles. Solar Ash is one of the users’ favorites, and the company has finally confirmed when will it be available on all platforms.

The premiere date was revealed by Hyper Light Drifter during the event of Annapurna Interactive, and they tell us that Solar Ash already has an official release date: October 26, 2021. Of course, this was not the only thing they showed, but at last it has been confirmed that the exclusive title of PlayStation -and PC- will be arriving this year to all platforms.

Solar Ash Shown In New Trailer

The company seized the moment to reveal a new Solar Ash trailer, in which we can also see the release date. In the video, that lasts just over a minute, we can see the characters of this fantastic adventure, in addition to the platform element that will shape Solar Ash, and of course, the amazing level design that will come with the title.

In Solar Ash You will have to avoid Ultravoid, a black hole of colossal proportions that threatens to completely destroy your planet, and everything that lives in it … unless, of course, you save it. Of course ending a black hole is no easy task, and the adventures you will go through to reach him will not be either.

Solar Ash is being developed for PS4, PS5 and PC. The game has its release date scheduled for October 26 this year, so we are only months away to be able to live this interesting adventure.