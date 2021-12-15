The developers of Atani DEX, announced through their twitter account, which is now available to all users, their decentralized exchange platform, Solana’s DEX Aggregator, a trader-friendly terminal, which includes trading and technical analysis tools, portfolio tracking, price alert and takes advanced orders to serum-based DEXs such as Stop Loss, OCO or Take Profit and others to Serum.

As the tweet points out, The platform does not offer financial advice, and it is a work that is still in progress, which has been made public in order to collect information and interact with users, aiming to create a better crypto trading experience to help grow crypto adoption globally.

The Atani developers, aligned with the experience in developing the Atani CEX Aggregator, claim that this was the background to contribute to the development of the DEX aggregator to service DeFi and make crypto markets more and more accessible and usable. for more people.

Solana’s Atani DEX aggregator ecosystem

Atani DEX Aggregator for the Solana ecosystem, is an all-in-one commercial software, which allows all the DEXs that can be added in a single point within the same platform, in such a way that the user always has the best conditions to do a swap.

This DEX aggregator, allows chain technical analysis or operations from charts, where users in addition to TradingView charts created with chain data, will be able to save and load unlimited chart layouts, within the DEX aggregator.

Likewise, users will be able to carry out operations directly from the charts and in turn, they will have more than 80 leverage indicators and will have at their disposal more than 50 drawing tools that they can use according to their needs.

Another tool immersed in this ecosystem is that it offers an intuitive interface, where users can manage their portfolio and open orders. Additionally, operators will be able to access real-time portfolio monitoring for more than 150 pairs of operations and receive alerts through messaging, emails or phone calls to be aware of the operations they carry out.

With DEX Aggregator, orders such as: Stop Loss, OCO Orders, Take Profit and others will be received, which will be available for Solana and Serum. Being built from Solana and Serum, the DEX aggregator features the standard speed of state-of-the-art Solana-Serum in trade and processing, so you can confirm orders almost immediately.

With this multi-chain support, Atani developers aspire to simplify the experience for users operating DEX on multiple chains and drive volume growth in Solana and Serum. They also believe that Solana has notable advantages, such as scalability, low costs, decentralized security and a broad ecosystem to power a DEX like Serum, based on fully chain limit orders.

