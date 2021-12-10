Solana’s blockchain performance was reportedly affected by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack during the last 24 hours, although the network appears to have remained online the entire time.

A DDoS attack generally refers to a large number of coordinated devices, or a botnet that overwhelms a network with bogus traffic, taking it out of service.

This would not be the first time that Solana has suffered from this problem; Cointelegraph reported in September that the network suffered a 17-hour outage due to massive bot activity for a DEX Initial Offering (IDO) on the Solana-based DEX Raydium platform.

Latest DDoS attack was highlighted by Solana Blockasset-based NFT platform on December 9 around 3 p.m. UTC, after noting that:

“We are aware that tokens are taking time to distribute. The Solana chain is being overloaded with DDoS attacks that have clogged the network, causing delays. “

Solana-focused infrastructure firm GenesysGo also reported on the matter, stating that the validator network was experiencing issues with processing transaction requests, but he called for calm as he attributed the problem to “growing pains.”

The #Solarium validator network is experiencing issues this morning. TPS issues as the network works to process txn requests.

Remember, this is blockchain If your txn ID went through then it’s not lost, just pending. Growing pains is all! pic.twitter.com/2Zfagq092M – GenesysGo.sol – Shadowy Super Coder DAO (@GenesysGo) December 9, 2021

Solana’s network of validators has been experiencing problems this morning. TPS issues while the network is working to process txn requests. Remember, this is blockchain. If your txn ID passed, it is lost, it is only pending. They are simply growing pains!

At this time, the nature of the incident is unclear, as The Solana Foundation has yet to publicly confirm any attacks, but Status.Solana shows that the network has not suffered any disruption and is fully operational at the time of writing this article.

However, several Twitter accounts have claimed that Solana has suffered a global outage, and Verbit CEO Roy Murphy (and BSV advocate) has declared that “Solana has crashed again and is currently offline. Engineers are studying the possibility of” rebooting the system. ” Seriously, you can’t make this shit up! “

Today members of the r / Solana subreddit attributed the network jam to another IDO release on Raydium; user “u / Psilodelic” wrote a post titled “Why are Raydium IDOs clogging Solana’s network and what is being done about it?”

“My biggest concern about Solana right now is the performance hit during high volume activity connected to Raydium IDOs and launches. Literally, every single performance issue in the last 6 months, including the 17 hour outage, has been the result of a launch in Raydium, “he wrote.

In response, one of the moderators of the “Laine_sa” group did not explicitly confirm whether Solana’s network problems were again related to Raydium, but noted that concerted “shutdowns” have been put in place to keep Solana online since the DDoS attack on September:

“Right now there is a patch that prioritizes voting transactions to avoid a total drop, there are additional changes in computation limits and fees related to this, but it is not a quick fix that can be put in place. in a few weeks, so it’s taking time. However, it is being studied. “

Cointelegraph has reached out to multiple Solana developers for comment on the DDoS attack, and will update the story if they respond.

According to Coingecko data, the price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 6.4% in the last 24 hours, standing at $ 182.79 at the time of writing. Amid a pullback in most major crypto assets, SOL has fallen 26.1% in the last 30 days.

