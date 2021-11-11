Solana Ventures, the venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners and the exchange FTX, announced a fund of $ 100 million dollars with the aim of investing in projects that develop web3 games on the Solana blockchain.

The first project supported by this initiative was the Faraway game studio,

The technological field continues to embrace new initiatives and living a kind of fever for the world of the metaverse and games based on blockchain.

More and more companies are joining this growing market and this time the venture capital firm blokchain Solana Ventures, the venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners and the exchange FTX, by announcing a $ 100 million fund to support projects focused on web3 games developed on the Solana blockchain.

1 / Excited to announce our $ 100M joint web3 gaming initiative with @FTX_Official and @Solarium Ventures! We’ll be investing in gaming studios, platforms, and infra companies at the intersection of blockchain and gaming in the @Solarium ecosystem and beyond.https://t.co/3cvbNBFd2x – Amy Wu (@amytongwu) November 5, 2021

Faraway first project supported

This project has taken its first step from the hand of FTX and Lightspeed Venture Partners, who spearheaded a $ 21 million funding round for gaming studio Faraway, founded by Scopely and Glu Mobile, This step has already taken shape through the first investment with the cryptocurrency exchange spearheading that it became a reality by creating an adventure game.

Faraway co-founder, Alex Paley, He said to develop the project they chose a blockchain with fast and cheap transactions, a strong boost from the ecosystem and a trained human talent behind that they trusted from the point of view of technical excellence.

Amy Wu, partner and representative of Lightspeed Venture Partners, conducted a thread on twitter in which he spoke about ehis new adventure in the field of blockchain and crypto games which has her very excited because seeks, mainly, to provide new experiences to users, as well as forms of monetization, with the intention of crystallizing the opportunity to incorporate millions of users to the Web 3 and it exemplifies one of the best use cases for NFTs, further driving the decentralized Internet.

“The metaverse is a potential digital world where people build identities, reputations, make friends, play games, and transact. Even if it becomes a significant fraction of our offline life, it is worth it hence that web 2 companies like Meta and the original web 3 companies are trying to build this. People spend hours a day playing games like Fortnite and Roblox, so I think the metaverse will come from social games. ” declared Amy wu.

Wu also pointed out that it seeks to support great teams, both crypto-natives and natives of the game and expressed praise for the project Solana, which since its launch approximately 2 years ago already has more than 1 thousand active development teams and eager to continue expanding their networks.

” Blockchain innovation will certainly open up the capacity for genuinely player-driven open economic climates and will certainly usher in the next wave of digital games and globes. Our goal is to create exceptionally fun and social video games with open economic climates, offering players real ownership over their in-game possessions and a real voice on exactly how the game progresses over time.”Commented Alex Paley, Faraway CEO.

The virtual world grows in popularity

The GameFi world is gaining more followers every day through what is defined as a “metaverse”, a term that translates into a futuristic version of the Internet made up of virtual reality, social networks and business.

This is how initiatives in this area are palpable, such as Sanctor Capital which raised $ 20 million for GameFi and DeFi projects, and Huobi Group which launched a $ 10 million fund to invest in early-stage GameFi initiatives

One of the partners, Lightspeed, has already invested $ 300 million in advanced stage cryptocurrency and gaming companies, so it has experience in projects of this type, such as:

Epic Games,

1047 Games,

Wintermute

Offchain Labs

TripleDot Studios and

Faraway Games together with FTX

The first video game known as Mini Royale: Nations, is a real-time strategy and works with HTML5, to guarantee the democratization of access for players who have fewer informational resources and the enjoyment of it in a fluid way.

Hand in hand with blockchain technology, new projects eager for gamers and fans will surely be born and grow, opening an attractive and lucrative door, which according to the video game data provider Newzoo, generates more than $ 100 billion dollars in annual income. a figure that is expected to exceed $ 200 billion in the next two years.

With the approach of the crypto field to the gaming ecosystem, the scope and versatility of the blockchain and gaming duo can be appreciated growing together for a while.

