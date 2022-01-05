The Solana blockchain has suffered a third incident in a few months that has bogged down the network and caused the failure of transactions. Users debate whether it has been caused by another DDos attack or whether it is just network issues.

The scale and nature of the incident is difficult to determine, with Coinbase, Wu Blockchain, and Redditors reporting that there had been an incident that caused the network to slow down and transactions to fail. However, the co-founder of Solana Labs, Anatoly Yakovenko, denied that there had been a DDoS on this occasion.

The latest incident comes less than a month after a previous attack in which it was reported that the network was clogged with massive bots due to another initial DEX offering (IDO) on the Solana-based decentralized exchange platform Radium.

According to Wu Blockchain, Solana’s network went down for about four hours in the early morning hours of January 4, UTC time, as a result of an apparent DDoS attack. Solana.Status shows that the network has been fully operational with 100% uptime during that period.

Solana went down again at two o’clock in the morning (UTC + 8) on January 4th. According to users of the official Telegram community, the attacker is suspected of using spam to conduct a DDoS attack. – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 4, 2022

Solana fell again at two in the morning (UTC + 8) on January 4. According to users of the official Telegram community, the attacker is suspected of using spam to carry out a DDoS attack

A post in the r / CryptoCurrency group on Reddit yesterday also shared several screenshots of Solana (SOL) users reporting problems with failed SOL transactions around the time of potential DDoS and network downtime.. Coinbase also provided an incident report in the past 24 hours regarding the “degraded performance” of Solana’s network that resulted in failed SOL withdrawals on the crypto exchange.

“This is why you don’t use a service’s own status page to reach conclusions.especially if it masquerades as a decentralized blockchain, but is really just a glorified database, “wrote user u / Set1Less.

But other users who responded to the r / CryptoCurrency post in the r / Solana community questioned the validity of the claims; “NiftyMufti” stated that:

“So instead of echoing the opinions of random people, why don’t you show the charts? A DDoS attack and downtime would have shown up in the block explorers. I don’t see such signs. Show me wrong. At what time and in what time zone was this supposed to take place? “

The co-founder of Solana Labs, Yakovenko echoed this on Twitter earlier today, noting that the network issues were not related to DDoS, and that they were just the “pain of getting a new runtime to market.”.

it’s not a ddos, just pain of getting a new runtime commercialized. $ solana ping — transaction statistics —

8 transactions submitted, 8 transactions confirmed, 0.0% transaction loss

confirmation min / mean / max / stddev = 2119/3934/9387/2415 ms – anat ◎ ly (@aeyakovenko) January 4, 2022

it’s not a ddos, it’s just the pain of getting a new runtime commercialized. $ solana ping — transaction statistics —

8 Transactions Sent, 8 Transactions Confirmed, 0.0% Transaction Loss

commit min / mean / max / stddev = 2119/3934/9387/2415 ms

In other Twitter thread, Yakovenko also stated that the “cost model for computing remains a [poco] clumsy, the real workaround to deal with this is in 1.9, where TXs have to specify all the resources they use in advance “.

In an interview with Cointelegraph on December 22, Austin Federa, head of communications for Solana Labs said developers are currently working to address network issues, specifically in relation to improving transaction measurement..

“The Solana runtime is a new design. Does not use EVM [Máquina Virtual de Ethereum] and a ton of innovation has been done to ensure users have the cheapest rates possiblebut you still have to work at runtime, “he said.

Keep reading: