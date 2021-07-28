Sofia Jujuy Jimenez referred to the scandalous audio that was leaked from Horacio Cabak, where he mistreats and disqualifies her by calling her a “little fox.” This is a message that the driver sent to someone else during the summer, when they shared Informed of everything (January and February by America) after an altercation that they had live and that did not go on the air, but took place off-camera during a mobile phone.

“Now you’re going to start having a bad time with me because I’m the only one who is taking care of you in the air and you don’t realize it. ‘ There are many attitudes that he is doing. Little fox. Step on, get in the middle of a note ask bullshit. How are you going to ask the vaccine mine if they are vaccinating the population at risk? Don’t you read a newspaper? Don’t you drop a diary on your head when you’re looking at Instagram? “, said the former model in the audio that transpired in the last hours and reproduced in Intruders.

Invited to Us in the morning -the cycle that El Pollo Álvarez and Sandra Borghi lead through El Trece- the current participant of The academy He said that when he worked with Cabak, he had to go to therapy for what he suffered at that time. “Talk about a level of aggressiveness. It is not good at all “, considered on the audio. And he added that, anyway, he was not surprised to hear his former partner speak like that because the bad relationship and discomfort between them “was constant.”

“I do not understand why it comes out now,” he continued Jujuy and tried to highlight the good of her experience as a driver. “It was a professional challenge. It was difficult for me, but at the same time it is learning. You may not get along with a teammate, disagree, but in my head it’s a team concept ”.

Meanwhile, he assured that “it is a closed issue” and that despite having “worked in therapy”, the anguish remember those days and that now the audio has come out where he criticizes it. “It’s horrible that you want to do your job and are not allowed. If there are differences, you can talk ”, he indicated about the bad experience he had during the replacement he made in the space that Guillermo Andino and Soledad Fandiño later occupied with It’s over there.

“He is a person who is twice my age. If I am starting … I didn’t ask anyone for that job. They called me to do a driving, just like him. It was a pair, it was played in pairs. It is a very difficult subject ”, lamented the model.

Before ending the matter, Sofía highlighted the dissemination of the audio and her work experience “so that these things serve as learning and do not continue to happen”: “It doesn’t have to happen anymore. Here it is televised because we are bugs on TV ”.

Immediately, the host of the cycle changed the subject and asked the guest if she was in a relationship. “We shake off bad energy”Said the model from Jujuy – hence her nickname – as she scrubbed her arms. And, without giving too many details, he replied: “I’m very well.”

