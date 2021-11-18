On November 11, the 40 Principales Awards were held in which Sofia Ellar made a stellar appearance with an image that had nothing to do with what we were used to. And it is that the singer who had always shown herself with a very natural look with blonde hair, simple makeup, with a very boho… now has completely changed it.





The fact is that today Sofía Ellar has introduced Mademoiselle Madame, his new alter ego, the one that, according to account, he created during confinement and that now has presented in a big way on a new red carpet leaving us speechless. And it is that the bob haircut with straight bangs and in a brunette tone is the most different thing that we could throw at our face.

But it is that the thing does not end there because now the bet is also for a very intense makeup with black, gray and white shadows and powerful false eyelashes that at all reminds that girl who sang that of “bathe in jeans.”





Well, today was the official presentation of the new version of the singer, so, from now on, stay with this face, because it comes ready to give a lot of war, although it is also true that, once on stage, She stripped off her wig, got off her heels and removed her feathers and we could see that Sofia we all know.

Photos | Gtres