The daughters of Peña Nieto and Rivera are still in contact (Instagram)

Since they signed the divorce, the actress Angélica Rivera and the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, in 2019, it was speculated that it could have occurred due to violence within the couple, but it is now, Sofía Castro, who broke the silence and told what she experienced during the time she lived with the couple.

In an interview with Come the joy, the young woman ruled out misconduct and defended the love that they professed that during all that time.

“Not at all, it wasn’t like that, zero”, he said bluntly for the TV Azteca magazine program.

He assured that he does not like to talk a lot about his family so as not to create false messages and for that reason he decided to tell the truth.

“I do not like to talk about the life of my sisters or the life of my mother and neither that of my mother, nor that of my father, because it is not correct, I speak for myself and that is why I told my own story” , recalled the also actress of The Dragon.

Information in development …

