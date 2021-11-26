Black Friday continues to provide us with new discounted proposals so we can renovate our homes at deeply discounted prices. If you want to give your living room a new look, we bring you the best offers that we have found on Black Friday 2021 so you can buy sofas, bookcases, tables or dining chairs at deeply discounted prices.

Sofas at 50% discount





This 3-seater sofa has a compact design with simple, straight lines, and has a pine and chipboard structure. The upholstery is made of a resistant polyester fabric with a good response to friction. It has a 51% discount, it used to cost 995 euros , and with Black Friday it costs 489 euros.









This sofa has a very light appearance thanks to its cut-out arms, which take away the voluptuousness of the whole, and its backrest without divisions. Usual price, 1,575 euros , offer price, 779 euros.

Upholstered 3-seater sofa





This thickened leather sofa has a compact and lightweight design based on clean and simple lines. Usual price, 1,999 euros , sale price for Black Friday, 999 euros.

Bookcases and furniture for the living room





This television cabinet has been manufactured in MDF, pressed wood fiber, and walnut veneer, two materials of great quality and great resistance. It has a functional design with Nordic lines. It has four shelves at the bottom, so you can easily order and two other recesses at the top. By not having a back, this piece of furniture helps to create a space that creates a feeling of lightness. It has a 40% discount. Before it cost 495 euros , and with the offer, it costs 295 euros.





This shelf has simple and elegant lines, although it offers a robust and modern image. It is ideal to store your books, but also to house your glassware, tableware or your favorite decorative objects. Usual price, 1,671 euros , price on offer, 1,420.35 euros.

Corso medium shelf





This living room furniture made of lacquered DMF and “pore” effect laminated veneer combines three finishes: black, graphite and vintage oak, and has several storage spaces. Before it cost 3,965 euros , and now it costs 3,370.25 euros.

Living room furniture Qubic 2.0-1

Dining tables and chairs





This dining table is practical, simple and has a Nordic design. The legs are made of birch wood, and the top is made of lacquered MDF. It has a 33% discount. Before it cost 299 euros, and now it costs 199 euros.





This round dining table has X-shaped metal legs with an imitation wood finish and a 10mm thick glass top. It has a 16% discount, it used to cost 299 euros , and with the Black Friday offer it costs 250.75 euros.

Heaven Round Glass Dining Table





For those looking for a more sophisticated dining table, here is one that might fit you. It is of tropical inspiration, and has a gold-tone stainless steel base and a round top is made of 10mm tempered glass. It has a 30% discount, it used to cost 499 euros , and now it costs 349 euros.

Florida Round Glass Dining Table





This upholstered chair is discounted by 42%. Before it cost 79.95 euros , and with Black Friday it costs 45.95 euros.

Upholstered dining chair Lana El Corte Inglés





We have loved this mesh dining chair to give a natural and vintage touch to the dining room. It has a 22% discount, it used to cost 179 euros , and now on sale it costs 139 euros.

Mesh dining chair





This chair has been manufactured with loom fiber, an artificial fiber, light and resistant, which guarantees an excellent response to daily use, breakage and the incidence of external agents. It has a 30% discount, it used to cost 195 euros , and now you can buy it on the occasion of Black Friday for 135 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

