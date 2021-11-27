Socios.com, the application of the crypto world developed by Chiliz and that is focused on rewards and influences for sports fans around the world, will be an official partner of the Ballon d´Or 2021 Awards.

✨The oldest & most prestigious award in world football is now part of the family.https: //t.co/2FROhSNgw8 is excited to announce a global partnership with @francefootball, home of the Ballon d’Or.#BeMoreThanAFan ⚡️ $ CHZ pic.twitter.com/ytVMEzm7Y3 – Socios.com (@socios) November 26, 2021

The application that competes in the number one position of the sports niche, will have brand visibility on the red carpet of the gala next Monday, November 29. As they announced through a post on their blog and via Twitter a few hours ago, the agreement of the creators of the Chiliz Fan Tokens would have been with Amaury Média, the advertising department of the Amaury Group: L ‘ Équipe (newspaper, magazine), L’Équipe website, L’Équipe mobile app, la Chaine L’Équipe, France Football, le Journal du Golf, Vélo Magazine and le Ballon d’Or.

The event, which returns after last year’s edition was canceled due to pandemic reasons, will be held in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, on the banks of the river Seine, and Socios.com for its part will install two photobooths in which the 750 guests expected to attend the ceremony can take a photo with the iconic trophy and have the opportunity to win a Fan Token of one of the platform partners.

For his part, Alexandre Dreyfus, who is founder and CEO of Socios.com, said he was delighted by the association and added that: “Socios.com was created to bring fans and their heroes closer than ever, and the Ballon d’Or is the event that brings together the biggest stars in football, so it is a perfect combination.”

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that has 1.3 million users worldwide, and uses blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sports organizations with the tools to interact and monetize their global fan bases.

A platform that was created by Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry, which has seen significant international growth in 2021, increasing its list of partners, Fan Tokens, user base, opening new offices in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo, Buenos Aires and also soon the United States.

The Golden Ball is an event in which the best soccer player is awarded, it is promoted by the magazine France Football, it was created in 1956, and in principle it was made to honor the best soccer player in Europe, then in 1995, the award It was expanded to include any footballer playing for a European club regardless of nationality and since 2007 it has been a global award, which all professional players can choose for.

In 2018 the Ballon d’Or Feminil to honor the best player, which was awarded to the Danish Ada Hegerberg, and the Kopa Trophy to the best player under 21 years of age. A year later, in 2019, they added the Yashin Trophy to the best goalkeeper of the year.

