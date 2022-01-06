Meditation and mindfulness techniques, essential in teaching in schools

By: Luisa Herrero

Ramon Leonato

IFSU Spain and EU

MundoDeHoy.com .- Ramón Leonato, head of the IFSU in Spain and the United States, leads the meditation and mindfulness educational program of the IFSU, an international non-profit foundation that firmly believes that meditation practices, which bring peace and balance to people’s lives and, in short, help to open the heart of the human being in an increasingly confused society, marked by a frenetic technological advance and in which the domain of the mind prevails. In this interview, at the IFSU center in New York, Leonato addresses some essential details, which should not be forgotten when educating children and young people.

Before addressing the training that you carry out in these two schools of Mexico, tell us whatand is the IFSU (International Foundation for Spiritual Unfoldment)

IFSU is an international foundation whose mission is what its name suggests, a foundation for spiritual unfolding. It ultimately seeks to bring to society both different techniques, as well as a message and teachings that are traditional and common to all cultures. We are not a denominational organization, but we recognize all the good that all spiritual traditions as practical philosophy bring to people. And like the great spiritual traditions, we want people to open up to that message of love; Buddhism teaches compassion, Christianity to love others as oneself… What they teach is that openness of heart. We believe that this is what society needs most at the moment, since now the mind and the mental dominate the landscape and technology is advancing at incredible speeds. There is no, let’s say, a compass, there is no clear north amid so much confusion of so many ideas and proposals. And we propose that through meditation techniques and a certain practical philosophy, which you can apply to your life, you can find a way to live more at peace with yourself and at peace with your surroundings, and ultimately open your heart. , our objetive. Improve society, improving individuals one by one.

And in the area of ​​education?

Well, as Confucius and Taoism said, if you want to plan for a year, plant rice; if it is for 10 years, plant a forest and if it is for 100 years, educate a generation … We believe that the education we give our children has to provide these meditation and mindfulness tools and a practical philosophy so that they learn to deal with their day to day, their emotions, their thoughts and the fact of the experience of the existence that they have as human beings.

Tell us about the founder of the IFSU

The foundation was created by Gururaj Ananda Yogi. He was a great philosopher and poet; He was also a businessman who knew the Western world very well. He was born in 1932 and died young, in 1988. His goal “open people’s hearts “ (It’s his own words) The people who knew him maintain the foundation in different countries of the world such as Spain, United Kingdom, USA, Belgium, South Africa …

IFSU also trains teachers in meditation and is now very focused on training in schools. In which does this program consist of?

We first train the educational team of the schools -the cloister-, in these meditation techniques and in this practical philosophy, in such a way that they can apply it in their own lives and thus understand what it means to use these tools that modern psychology, cognitive and positive psychology also promote; They are traditional and classical tools, which have been incorporated into new trends in academic psychology. We do this training through our platforms in Spanish Meditating is Easy and in English Meditation Techniques

And then we help them implement a curriculum that we have developed, in such a way that children in different age groups are taught techniques that they learn through repetition like all teaching. Different techniques that help them deal with their subjective world. In the same way that in schools all the information is given to deal with the objective world, one learns to use computers; history, philosophy, physics … But sometimes school falls short to teach how to deal with the subjective world. Your emotions, your thoughts, feelings, wishes, desires … your own experience of existence. And you have to introduce it in education, because if it is not the typical topic that is not talked about, as happened a long time ago with sex education, but that does not mean that it is resolved, but that it is covered.

Is accompaniment important when learning meditation and mindfulness?

Yes, of course, because it is about introducing a discipline, It is very similar to having a physical trainer. Imagine that you want to introduce physical exercise into your life. You can do it alone, but with the help of a coach who supports you week after week it is easier. At the end of the day, we are talking about a discipline to manage your emotions, your thoughts, your day to day. Giving you some reins so that you can take the horse, not take you anywhere … and that requires disciplining and taming the horse; So with our program, the school teachers are the ones who play the role of coaches in that discipline.

And that How do teachers welcome these teachings?

In all the schools in which we have trained the team and in particular in these two in Mexico, the response has been very favorable. Not only have they practiced the techniques (more than 80% of the faculty), but they also recognize the benefits they bring to deal with day-to-day life.

And more even taking into account how difficult the world of classrooms is… And with regard to ages, how is it addressed in the program?

It is a process that you start from a very young age. The little ones are totally integrated, if they feel fear, joy or anger, they express it; they react with total innocence; They don’t have a concept of a self, that’s why you don’t remember when you were 3 to 5 years old, but they have emotions… So you work on basic emotions; fear, calm, joy, anger. You teach them to recognize them in themselves and in others … To deal with them with breathing exercises, observing an object that catches their attention … you use different tactics.

Then between 6 and 8 years old, you teach them very simple yoga exercises, where they combine the movement of the body with breathing, they learn to distinguish and enjoy the senses through games, to perceive, be aware and realize their thoughts , sensations, of his own body …

And in the following stages?

From the age of 8 you begin to teach the first simple meditation techniques to be applied in their day-to-day life, such as moving through the body or keeping one’s attention on a point or on the breath, or listening to the inner voice. From the age of 10, 11 and 12 you work a lot with the world of communication. so that they learn to communicate their emotions, thoughts and feelings, put them on the table and share them with the group, and thus begin to recognize each other in each other.

As it is a program that begins at three years of age, since childhood they have already been working with the emotional world and perception, with attention and how to direct it, with the recognition of their thoughts and their influence on emotions. In this way, they learn different techniques and practical behaviors so that their life reaches the fullness, not only objective of their professional career, but also subjective, of their experience as a human being.

Ideally, then, the school applies this program from the earliest ages …

The ultimate objective of the program is to provide this educational curriculum to the school, in such a way that we certify it as a “mindfulness” school. A Mindfulness Certified school is a school that applies this program from kindergarten until children leave school to go to university.

By integrating then into the center’s curriculum, is it as if it were one more subject??

Indeed, it is maintained throughout all the years of the educational process and is taught at different ages. Then the center can have a specific space to teach it, or it can be taught by different teachers in their classes.

And the teenagers … Is the group more difficultcil?

Yes it is. That is why it is very important that they reach adolescence with this learned from a very young age. And that is why the first meditation techniques are taught in pre-adolescence.

And with respect to other programs, in what differs from the IFSU

Without neglecting other programs, ours differs in that it is a global program and covers from 3 to 18 years old. It also combines everything that is necessary to combine for this to work, and integrates a great diversity of techniques. On the other hand, the method helps you understand the functioning of the mind and emotions, when we learn how something works we acquire creativity and the ability to handle it. I do not know any other in this sense and, of course, for me it is the best there is. But, anyway, there are many good programs and all the organizations that are focused on it are welcome, because there is a great need in education and there is a great need for teachers in this area. There is a lot of room to grow.