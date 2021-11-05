In recent years, diabetes has become one of the biggest and most serious health problems in the world. In Latin America alone, there are 41 million diagnosed cases and the figure is expected to reach 68 million by 2040. But one of the biggest drawbacks is the control of the condition because many times people do not follow the medical indications. Although now thanks to the SocialDiabetes mobile application you will be able to remotely monitor your patients.

In this context, a medical startup was in charge of the design and development of this tool. Broadly speaking, it is a health platform but it also has an app that helps people to self-manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

How does it work?

The patient app makes it easy to manage all the key elements of diabetes management with data records on glucose measurements, medications, food and exercise in a digital diary scheme. It also offers universal integration with devices, as well as the generation of graphs, trends, alerts and reminders, which help to improve the monitoring of the disease.

Through the telemedicine platform, the medical staff can view in real time all the controls and progress of the patients, make adjustments in the treatment remotely, and maintain direct communication with the patients through chat and video-conference. Therefore, SocialDiabetes helps to remotely monitor patients.

The project has received important international awards such as the Best Health App by UNESCO-WSA. It is certified by international regulators and has the CE marking of Europe and the FDA, in addition to complying with the quality systems (ISO) of medical device. Currently in Mexico it has 35 thousand users and is used by a total of 300 thousand patients with diabetes worldwide.

In our country the company collaborates with various private and public institutions, such as the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ), where the impact of the use of the SocialDiabetes system is evaluated, both from the point of view of clinical improvement of patients, and from the perspective of healthcare management, since it becomes a more personalized and efficient process.

This project has been fundamental in the current context of Covid-19 in which the population with diabetes became especially vulnerable when they stopped receiving face-to-face medical care.

The importance of permanent control of the condition

The technology used by SocialDiabetes has shown that face-to-face visits are reduced by 50% and clinical trials have shown significant improvements in blood glucose controls, as well as a reduction in complications by up to 40%.

After 3 months using SocialDiabetes, patients with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DMT1) with initial (HbA1 => 8%), show a 1% reduction, in the case of Type 2 the impact reaches 2%.

Finally, if you want to download SocialDiabetes to be able to remotely monitor your patients, you just have to check this link.