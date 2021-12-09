Reuters.- Elections around the world cannot be conducted with integrity as long as social media platforms amplify lies over facts, said Thursday the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Ressa, a day before collecting the award together with the Russian Dmitry Muratov.

Journalists have been honored for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression at a time when free, independent and fact-based journalism is in question, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said when announcing the award in October.

Ressa is from the Philippines, which will vote in May to elect the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“It’s going to be impossible to have full elections if you don’t have integrity in the facts and right now that’s the case,” Ressa said at a press conference, referring to the elections both in the Philippines and elsewhere.

“Because the social media platforms, which are the ones that deliver the news, are amplifying and delivering the news with lies instead of facts.”

Ressa, co-founder of the news site Rappler, has become famous for her investigative reports, including those on large-scale killings during a police campaign against drugs in the Philippines.

His colleague, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, said authoritarian leaders undermined democratic institutions endangering the peace.

“Lack of faith in democracy means that over time, people turn their backs on democracy, get a dictator, and dictatorship leads to war,” Muratov told a news conference.

Ressa and Muratov are the first journalists to receive the award since German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935 for revealing his country’s secret postwar rearmament program.

Both hope that the award will inspire a new generation to fight against lies and propaganda, and to give security to existing ones.

“I hope that (the award) gives more security to journalists,” said Ressa. “The only weapon is to shine the light and keep doing our work.”

