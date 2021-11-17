El Buen Fin is in its final stage after a week of incredible prices, discounts and promotions, the eleventh edition of the cheapest weekend in Mexico enters its final stretch, the use of social networks and the constant activity of the users have demonstrated multiple aspects to study; However, not everything was good, since so far hundreds of complaints have been filed with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) for irregularities and inconsistencies between the relationship of the prisoners, before, during and after Good End 2021, although also Some others have shown some offers and discounts that should be taken advantage of, within the segment to complaints, not all were made with a complaint theme, since some users took it with irony and to a certain extent incredibility, where a war of promotions, laughable and to some extent comical.

Complaints

Social networks have the great strength of viralizing any content that impacts or reports or even amuses society, for this reason it is taken as a tool, where community help and social pressure are sought for problem resolution, thank you In these active consumer communities, it is possible to find “offers” that leave much to be desired from promotions for the benefit of the consumer.

Through the social network Twitter, a war of promotions has been announced, where users ironically denounce that they have nothing of offers.

Here I take advantage of the offers of the good end. pic.twitter.com/R7lbndrEtK – Victoriaayala (@ Victori54417757) November 16, 2021

Within social rad of the blue bird, a post made by the user @ Victori54417757 was released that generated a series of comic results for demonstrating an alleged offer of milk boxes with a great discount of 10 cents, lowering the price from 21.90 pesos to 21.80 pesos, to which the user titled as: “Here I took advantage of the offers of the good end, adding three emoticons that demonstrated the sociability of what happened.

Due to this situation, another user of the same social network commented “This offer is better”, adding a hand that points down to where there is a photograph of an alleged promotional advertisement found in a Chedrahui store, where the intent can be clearly observed promotion or offer of a 4 × 3, in addition to this contradictory way of putting the digits, inside the poster you can read the specification of “Pay 4 and take 3, Tuna Tuny On water or oil 85 gr”.

This offer is better 👇 pic.twitter.com/biPLnmbzSS – Isaac (@IsaacCardenasC) November 16, 2021

Before these supposed offers, users, in comments made fun, and some even mentioned that the offers during the cheapest weekend in Mexico were all a fraud; However, there were also those who took it with more humor and decided to laugh at the lack of decency found in some offers.

It is worth mentioning that so far none of the brands have decided to enact themselves in the face of what happened. So far, the accounts where what was done were made known have not given more statements, nor informed where, how and at what time the photographs were taken with the supposed ironic promotions, it is only implied with the publications that there is a bidding war. and promotions where the winner is the one who offers the worst.

