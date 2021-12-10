Social media and medicine have collided, and there may be no going back.

Health departments, clinics, and physicians are leveraging social platforms for health campaigns, medical education, and disease outbreak surveillance. Social tools facilitate the dissemination of health information to a wide audience, combat misinformation, and provide public health guidance.

So, here are some guidelines on how to use social media as a doctor.

Focus less on followers

Success on social media means thousands and thousands of followers, right? According to a Forbes article, not exactly. Followers can help you gain influence, but it’s best to focus on these two goals:

Educate and interact with patients

You should try to answer the questions that patients post on social media (while refraining from providing medical advice). Most of which will relate to conditions and treatments.

Promote your practice and your staff.

Use your platforms to establish medical authority and trust by expressing empathy and interacting with patients in a way that resonates with them.

While it’s okay to track traffic and engagement, you can accomplish goals like maintaining a good brand reputation and engaging with your patients, even if you’re only reaching a small number of people.

An article published in Family Practice Management in 2020 notes that patient education can take the form of posts on fitness and general well-being, or sharing news and research articles. A positive social media presence can help your practice, especially when a patient conducts an online search before scheduling an appointment.

Know the limits

Think of social media as a conference or networking event, where your peers, role models, and patients are in the mix. In this scenario, there are many opportunities to boost your connections and relationships. But there are certain limits that doctors must maintain.

Refrain from offering specific medical advice to people on social media. It may even be worth explicitly telling your followers that this is not something you will ever do. Many doctors include a disclaimer on their profiles to minimize confusion.

You should also be very careful when posting about your patients. Consider whether a post could invade a patient’s privacy. If you share details of a specific case (including media such as photos or videos), you should always seek informed consent and, in some cases, have the patient sign a press release.

Keep it professional

Social media has become a great way for clinicians to connect with one another. Physicians now have ways to informally interact with subspecialists, and the platforms have provided opportunities for virtual conferences with physicians from around the world. Social media is also a great way to advocate for social causes that affect the health of the patient and the well-being of the doctor. For clinicians, this may mean sharing everyday stories about their work or helping mobilize communities to influence public health policy.

While it may be appropriate to be casual on social media, you should always try to maintain your professional demeanor. Part of this involves being selective about who you interact with and how you approach new connection opportunities. Carefully consider who you follow and who is “friends” on your platforms, especially if these people are patient.

Doctors who use social media platforms run the risk of blurring the lines between their professional and personal lives, so it is essential to think carefully about how they present themselves online.

Perhaps most importantly, clinicians should always verify the accuracy of any information they share in their feeds. Even healthcare professionals can be vulnerable to misinformation and, as public health authorities, it is vital that physicians ensure that they do not share statements or statistics without reference or verification.

