Social networks and health are directly linked, since today there is a lot of information in the palm of the hand of everyone in the world, regardless of age or gender, causing doubts and frustrations to be generated, either by physical appearance, sexual orientation, preferences and tastes. Social networks can change people’s behavior and thinking, which is why the owners of these platforms have been forced to censor content that is not suitable for all audiences.

Mental and behavioral problems are directly triggered by information they saw or read on social networks and the health of patients can lead to anxiety attacks, depression and even eating problems According to information obtained by the WHO, it is stipulated that about 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression and in that same survey it was shown that this number is increased due to the isolation and loneliness of the real world.

Social networks have become a cave or hiding place for most people, where they can feel safe and can show everything they want, in addition to generating interaction with other people through virtuality, something that has become quite common due to to the pandemic caused by covid19. This new way of relating is generating a sensation of bubble, where everyone has a perfect life in networks and mental health is increasingly affected, since they do not have the necessary tools to share the emotions present.

In addition, there are a number of pages and comments that are considered false that can generate alerts in the human body or can even be attacked or harassed by fictitious people on the internet and the user may not know how to solve it, causing it to be generated fear, panic and even the feeling that someone is chasing you.

That said, health personnel have the obligation to promote quality content so that it is published and consumed in the best way by users, encouraging self-care, self-love, good living, positivism and above all to communicate assertively in the moment when there are situations that are generating stress, depression, anxiety or when there are malicious thoughts that can end a life.

Companies and influencers should also be encouraged to reduce the amount of obscene, harmful content without any positive purpose. The companies that own these platforms should only allow the reproduction of quality content, which adds value and that brings people closer to the real world on a daily basis than to the virtual world.

Remember that not everything you see on social networks is real, that self-love, self-care and personal healing is much more important than following content that does not contribute anything positive in life.