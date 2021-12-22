One of the most popular games of recent years is Among Us, because thanks to its simple gameplay it became a phenomenon among the groups of friends who used to play it, since it offered a social experience pretty funny. Fans of the genre might look for similar experiences, and that’s where it comes in. Gnosia, an indie game by Petit Depotto, which has been hugely successful in Japan.

Originally released for the PlayStation Vita with great success in Japan, Gnosia It arrived on the Nintendo Switch in March of this year, released in the West thanks to PLAYISM. Although Gnosia was expected to hit Steam before the end of the year, it was confirmed today that Gnosia has been pushed back to 2022, although no exact date was given.

Since its launch on Nintendo Switch it has been said that Gnosia is an excellent game for those who like the social deduction offered by games like Among Us and Mafia, but designed to be played by one player. That’s right, Gnosia is not multiplayer, so all games are played with AI.

The games of Gnosia They last from 5 to 15 minutes and take place in a ship adrift under the threat of the Gnosia, an entity willing to eradicate humanity. Each night that passes the Gnosia eliminates one of the crew, so you must discover the impostor before it is too late.

“We offer our sincere apologies to everyone who was waiting to be able to play Gnosia on PC and we will make a separate announcement once the final release date is decided.”Said the team of PLAYISM in your statement. If you don’t want to wait for the release of Gnosia on Steam, you can purchase its version of Nintendo Switch in the Nintendo eShop.