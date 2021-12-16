Social Ads, Paid Search and Digital Video, the preferred formats

After more than 18 months of having started the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to mention that around 70% of advertisers declared they suffered an impact on advertising investment. However, 50% emphasize that the measure carried out was lower than last year. Finally, we have that 27% of advertisers shared that they were not affected at all.

Most advertisers did not make changes to their advertising budget during the first months of 2021, but as of the third quarter of the year, more than 40% of companies increased their advertising investment vs. the initial budget. The growth expectation towards 2022 continues to be positive, since more than half of the participating brands expect to increase it next year.

Currently, advertising investment in digital media captures + 50% of brands, which indicates a clear challenge in generating attractive content for our patients and clients, since more and more brands are concentrating on the internet, looking for a like or share, by the user.

The second to capitalize on the investment is television, with 19% and in third place, print media, hence the importance of generating content with a homogeneous message that can contact our audience through different channels.

In this sense, small changes are foreseen in the investment mix, as digital media will continue to attract the attention of brands. During 2021, 65% of the investment, in this way, prefers the most popular formats, such as Social Ads, Paid Search and Digital Video.

In recent months, we have seen the growth of trends in digital media, among which the following stand out:

Communication approach, in digital channels.

Acquisition of new clients, by digital means.

Opening of e-commerce channels, that is, we have to strengthen the existing channel or launch a new one.

We have seen growth and digital transformation in many ways, but within our planning for 2022, we must not lose sight of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Challenges

Opportunities

So the time to fully capitalize on the digital transformation is now, as well as the interaction with our digital audience.

Fountain:

IAB Study of Advertiser Expectations Media, Ad, Spend 2021 – 2022.