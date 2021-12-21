MADRID, 20 (EUROPA PRESS)

Atlético de Madrid player Marcos Llorente suffers a muscle injury in the gluteal area of ​​his right leg and will be out for an indefinite period of time during which he will do physiotherapy work outside of his teammates.

“On the morning of Monday, December 20, tests were carried out at the University of Navarra Clinic to know the extent of the injury. The report offered by the club’s medical services indicates that he suffers an injury to the right pyramidal muscle (area gluteal), the club announced.

Marcos Llorente was unable to complete the LaLiga match played at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and had to be substituted due to discomfort in the 40th minute of the match against Sevilla FC.

It was then that the midfielder raised his hand warning the bench, after noticing a puncture, although he was able to run back to cover an attack from Sevilla. In his place came the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul.

“Our player will receive daily physiotherapy treatment and his incorporation will be marked according to the evolution of his symptoms,” the ‘colchonero’ club deepened in its statement.