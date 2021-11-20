08-03-2020 LaLiga and its Foundation fill the Za’atari refugee camp with enthusiasm on Universal Children’s Day. LaLiga has resumed its Za’atari Social Project with its face-to-face activity after the improvement of the health situation in Jordan, gradually recovering normality and with a special day this Saturday when Universal Children’s Day is celebrated. SPORTS LALIGA



MADRID, 20 (EUROPA PRESS)

LaLiga has resumed its Za’atari Social Project with its face-to-face activity after the improvement of the health situation in Jordan, gradually recovering normality and with a special day this Saturday when Universal Children’s Day is celebrated.

The Za’atari refugee camp recovers its activity after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, since last October, a project launched by the Department of Sports Projects of LaLiga and the LaLiga Foundation, with the collaboration of the AFDP Global (Association Football Development Program).

Through training, sports competition and training sessions, football is once again a tool for transmitting the positive values ​​of sport to try to empower refugees to improve their psychological well-being, resilience and the way they relate to others.

In addition, during this week, on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, LaLiga and its Foundation have organized different games and activities, with the participation of children, young people, coaches and referees, promoting the coexistence of all those involved.

Back to the face-to-face project, more than 460 boys, girls and young people are participating in the men’s under-12 and under-15 competitions and in the under-16 women’s competition, which have specific regulations to promote fair play and improve their habits and behaviors on and off the pitch.

“It is a real satisfaction to resume our face-to-face activity so that all the participants of LaLiga Za’atari Social Project feel close to us again, providing them with tools for their integral development in this very complicated situation they are experiencing,” said Olga de la Fuente, director of the LaLiga Foundation.